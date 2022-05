BSU Commencement Ceremonies Return to Gillette Stadium. In a letter to the BSU community, President Fred Clark, ’83, announced, “BSU’s 2022 undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies will take place at Gillette Stadium. This multi-day event will also confer Honorary Degrees on leaders who recognize the inherent dignity of all persons and has dedicated their life and careers to lifting up all people and contributing to a more just, inclusive and equitable society.”

