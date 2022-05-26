ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

One driver killed when pickup truck and SUV collide on Midlands road, SC cops say

By Noah Feit
 3 days ago

One person was killed Wednesday night when an SUV crashed into the back of a pickup truck on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 178/North Road in Orangeburg County, said Master Trooper David Jones.

Both a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup hauling a trailer and a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SUV were driving east on U.S. 178 , according to Jones. When the truck slowed to turn left onto Deer Crossing Road the SUV hit it from behind, Jones said.

The SUV driver died at the scene, according to Jones.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the SUV driver after notifying the next of kin.

Jones said the pickup driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Information on if any of the people involved in the wreck wore seat belts was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 376 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022 , according to DPS. There were 45 deaths there last year, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

