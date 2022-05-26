ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘If it’s out, give a shout!’: VB asks residents to report bad streetlights

By Brian Reese
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is asking residents to help report streetlights that are out or not functioning correctly.

Virginia Beach officials say there are about 53,000 streetlights throughout the city and reporting issues is easy through the phone or online.

There are ID tags on the pole, but if one is unsafe to reach a general location such a block number or intersection is enough to get things started.

To make a report about a light serviced by Dominion Energy:

To make a report about a light serviced by the City of Virginia Beach:

“Keeping our streets lit isn’t just a matter of convenience, it’s also an issue of public safety,” said L.J. Hansen, director of the City’s Department of Public Works. “Making sure our neighborhoods are well-lit means that any potential hazards on and alongside roads are visible to drivers, and residents can see what is happening near their homes. Unfortunately, we can’t be everywhere at once to identify potential issues, so it’s important that our residents have the information they need to have them addressed.”

