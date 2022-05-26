Oklahoma Historical Society hosting Juneteenth celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating Juneteenth with a “Music through the Ages” event.

“Music through the Ages” will take place on Thursday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center.

Dr. Harold Aldridge will perform 19th-century calls and early blues while giving background information on their origins.

Walter Taylor’s Blu Fonk band will play mid-20th century blues and swing. Jabee Williams will round out the event with a more contemporary rap mix.

Juneteenth is the celebration of emancipation following the U.S. Civil War. It commemorates the day when U.S. Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. That summer, the news and celebration spread to the enslaved people of Indian Territory.

“Music through the Ages” is free and open to the public.

