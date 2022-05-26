ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Historical Society hosting Juneteenth celebration

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgUG0_0fr0PonL00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating Juneteenth with a “Music through the Ages” event.

“Music through the Ages” will take place on Thursday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center.

“It would put me in a prison cell,” Oklahoma dispensary owner alerts state to bad marijuana

Dr. Harold Aldridge will perform 19th-century calls and early blues while giving background information on their origins.

Walter Taylor’s Blu Fonk band will play mid-20th century blues and swing. Jabee Williams will round out the event with a more contemporary rap mix.

Man shot outside NW Oklahoma City liquor store, witness who saw shooting jumped in to help

Juneteenth is the celebration of emancipation following the U.S. Civil War. It commemorates the day when U.S. Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. That summer, the news and celebration spread to the enslaved people of Indian Territory.

“Music through the Ages” is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

BLM are Communists
3d ago

Cringe-teenth 🙄I can't imagine living my life crying about things that happened to my ancestors 🤕MUH RACISSSISM AND MUH SLAVERY!!Cry me a river, weak failures

Reply
5
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Day 2 of Black Wall Street Legacy Festival

TULSA, Okla. — Drums and singing filled the air as the Black Wall Street Memorial March reached the Greenwood Cultural Center. It was the one of many highlights from the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. Volunteer Devin Williams said the festival isn’t just about the Tulsa Race Massacre, but...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Overdue book from Oklahoma library returned after almost 46 years

OWASSO, Okla. — A book overdue from an Oklahoma library was finally returned after more than four decades. The Owasso Library posted on social media Thursday that a copy of "Annie Annie" that was due back at the Central Library in Tulsa on Sept. 8, 1976, was finally returned. Now, after almost 46 years, the book is back where it's supposed to be.
OWASSO, OK
tulsakids.com

Route 66 Celebrates 100 Years with Inaugural Festival

2026 will mark 100 years since Route 66’s establishment, but what’s wrong with kicking off the festivities a little early? The AAA Route 66 Road Fest is poised to build up to the centennial in style, beginning at Oklahoma City’s Bennett Event Center June 18 and 19. From there, the festival will move to Tulsa’s SageNet Center at Expo Square June 25 and 26. With this being an inaugural event, the festival will return annually through at least 2026.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

Programming note: Flashpoint changing this Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It may be a part of your regular Sunday morning routine, but we have a programming note to make you aware of involving Flashpoint on Sunday, May 29. This Sunday morning, Flashpoint will be moving from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. due to NBC sports coverage.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Slavery#U S Army#Indian
kosu.org

Cherokee Nation taps brakes on proposed satellite courthouse in North Tulsa

A Tuesday Board of Adjustment meeting in Tulsa was supposed to hear a proposal for a new satellite courthouse that would serve the Cherokee Nation. The facility, which was slated for property called North Pointe, would help with the increased caseload as part of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. Principal...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Controversial﻿﻿﻿ Norman homeless shelter to close

NORMAN, Okla. — After months of complaints and arguments, the city of Norman is kicking dozens of homeless people out of their shelter and closing it. The city hasn’t yet identified a replacement site. The process of moving the shelter had been drawn out for months, but the...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
visitokc.com

THE 2022 PASEO ARTS FESTIVAL IS HERE!

Oklahoma City, OK (May 24, 2022) –The long-awaited 45th Annual Paseo Arts Festival is finally here! Join the community this Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and May 29 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with live music until 10 p.m., and May 30 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visitors will enjoy over 100 nationally acclaimed visual artists from as far as California and Ohio, who fill the Historic Paseo Arts District with original artwork: everything from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, glass, sculpture and jewelry. PAA Executive Director, Amanda Bleakley, states, “This weekend’s festival will be a wonderful celebration of our community coming together to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the Paseo!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Kindergarten volunteer goes above and beyond for kids in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – It is getting close to the end of the school year for these kindergarteners in Ada. A big presence in their young lives is volunteer Vauda Nell Cowen. “There are probably not enough words to describe Mrs. Cowen, she truly has a servant’s heart. She is the kind of person you would want anybody to be. She loves to help people, ” says Cindy Brady, the principal at Ada Early Childhood Center.
ADA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Boy Has Uncombable Hair Syndrome

Every parent feels their child is one in a million, but for one boy in Edmond it’s backed up by statistics. A rare genetic mutation gives him a unique style. There’s one thing you’ll rarely see 19-month-old Greyson without, and it’s not a toy, book or bottle. It’s a smile from ear to ear.
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy