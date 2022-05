If you are looking for a folder or file on your Apple Mac computer it may be hidden by the operating system. Apple does this make sure that certain files and folders cannot be deleted by accident. Although there is an easy way to enable your macOS to show all hidden files and folders. If you are new to the Apple macOS or wondering how to show hidden files on Mac this quick guide will take you through the shortcuts you can use to quickly reveal them.

