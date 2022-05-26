ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Design for new Attleboro High School includes state-of-the-art gunshot detection system

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuHGG_0fr0OznN00

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Wednesday a new high-tech gunshot detection system has been added in city schools that will summon help immediately. Officials said they are also looking into systems to keep guns out of schools.

This announcement comes a day after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas Elementary School that leaves the nation devastated and wanting change.

The new $259 million facility will have bullet-proof, fortified doors and a state-of-the-art security system that will immediately notify police when triggered by a gunshot.

The detection system is currently in eight of the city’s nine schools and Heroux said the new high school will also be equipped with it to complement other safety design measures, such as shatterproof glass at the school entrance.

“If we can reduce response times we can save lives,” Heroux said at a news conference at the high school with Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

The high-tech acoustics of the detection system is sophisticated enough to tell the difference between a gunshot and a firecracker or a door slamming shut.

“It’s proven technology that we are bringing to our school system to keep our kids safe,” Heagney said. Rather than having to rely on someone calling 911 and a dispatcher to relay the emergency, the system will immediately alert every police officer and dispatcher and a list of school officials to the gunshot and tell them where it originated, officials said.

“This is the same technology that, basically, is at the White House and the Pentagon,” Heroux said.

Attleboro’s School District is taking measures to be proactive including hosting active shooter training and prioritizing students’ mental health.

This new school will be opening in time for the start of the 2022 school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
GoLocalProv

How Prepared are Rhode Island’s Schools in Event of a Shooting?

Rhode Island public K-12 schools are required to meet a number of lockdown and evacuation training criteria each year, according to state law. The U.S. has had 2,032 school shootings since 1970 and these numbers are increasing, according to Sandy Hook Promise. 948 school shootings have taken place since the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attleboro, MA
Education
City
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston

Red Line riders terrified when youths take over PA system

“The MBTA Subway Operations team will work with Transit Police to help find way[s] to reduce these incidents." Passengers on a recent Red Line trip were startled when they heard shouting coming over the public address system, leading to fears that someone might have taken over the train. But yelling...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attleboro High School#Guns#Security System#Highschool#Texas Elementary School
Block Island Times

Police Chief Moynihan stuns with sudden resignation

Block Island was a bit stunned to learn that Police Chief Matthew Moynihan resigned on Tuesday, May 24. Some who work at Town Hall told The Times they only started hearing “rumors” about it that same day, and Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said she received his resignation at 12:30 p.m. and had not had any prior conversations with him about it.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man facing trespassing charge for an incident at Masconomet Regional High School

A man is facing a trespassing charge following a strange call for a “suspicious person” who made his way into Masconomet Regional High School through an open door. It happened earlier this month on May 13. Boxford Police say they were called to the school for a report of an individual who was driving a minivan “made to look like a dragon” and who was wearing “a black Salem MA police department civilian t-shirt.”
BOXFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
independentri.com

Restoration nearly complete on former historic church

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The plywood pyramid at the corner of Boon and Rodman streets will be finished and raised in a matter of days to sit atop the tower of a former Presbyterian church that’s been a part of the pier since the 1880s. Craig Miller, the property’s...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens gathered for Saugus’ Memorial Day Parade

SAUGUS, Mass. — Dozens of people lined the streets in Saugus for the Memorial Day parade Saturday. Lots of people were excited about the celebration since this was the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic. One man, who’s a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important to come out...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle four-alarm fire at old mill building in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An old Taunton mill building caught fire early Saturday morning, working its way up to a 4-alarm fire. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday inside the 29,000-square-foot mill building that was built in 1900 on Spring Lane. Fire officials told Boston 25 News the building used to be a music studio in town but has since been turned into apartments and small businesses.
TAUNTON, MA
Uprise RI

At forum, candidates for governor discuss raising Rhode Islanders out of poverty

Five of the six most prominent candidates for Governor of Rhode Island took the stage at The Jewish Alliance of Rhode Island on Friday morning as part of a gubernatorial forum about “Raising Rhode Islanders out of Poverty.” In attendance were Democrats including incumbent Governor Daniel McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, [former] Secretary of State Matt Brown, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus. Candidate Helena Foulkes, a Democrat, could not attend due to illness.
HOMELESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy