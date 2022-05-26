Police: DuBois man threatens to kill wife, faces charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Dubois man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill his wife at a local gym the day after an emergency PFA expired, Lawrence Township Police report.

Kevin Alexander Kear, 30, allegedly showed up at Anytime Fitness in Clearfield on the afternoon of May 24 where his wife was working out. His wife told police she had an emergency PFA but it expired the day before and she was about to go to an appointment to petition for a new one.

Kear pulled into the parking lot and got into the car with his wife. He then told her that if the police got involved again he would “show her how quickly he could kill her,” she told police.

After clearing the scene, the Lawrence Township officer was called back to the gym roughly two hours later. Kear was reportedly banging on the door looking for his wife. When arriving, officers said they found both of them inside the gym.

Kear claims the wife called him the day before looking to work things out, but she told police he calmly told her he’d kill her and that their child wouldn’t have a mother, the court complaint reads.

In 2019, Kear was involved in a 5-hour-long police standoff after kicking in his girlfriend’s door, brandishing a gun, and threatening to kill himself. Court documents show he took a guilty plea and was sentenced to 6-12 months in jail and another six months probation.

Kear was ultimately taken into custody and is facing stalking, disorderly conduct and harassment charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $50,000 bail.

