The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a theft occurring earlier this month. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on May 24, 2022, detectives began an investigation into a theft that occurred on two different occasions on Vitrano Lane in Independence. The victim stated on May 4, 2022 and then again on May 14, 2022, an unknown subject stole over one thousand dollars worth of exercise equipment, (free weights, bars, benches), one Hobart welding machine, and one trolling motor with a foot pedal.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO