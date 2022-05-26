ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for May 26

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
Dollar General store bursts into flames in Charlotte County, Naples man found guilty of killing black bear cub, SWFL leaders share message of school safety following Robb Elementary shooting, hot with isolated storms Thursday.

These stories & more — Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

  • Forecast: Hot with isolated storms Thursday.

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

