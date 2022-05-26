ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fr0MC3Y00

For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm.

Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 340 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2022. To avoid the distortions caused by sign-on bonuses, the sample includes only CEOs in place for at least two years.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, perks, stock awards, stock option awards and other pay components.

Stock awards can either be time-based, which means CEOs have to wait a certain amount of time to get them, or performance-based, which means they have to meet certain goals before getting them. Stock options usually give the CEO the right to buy shares in the future at the price they’re trading at when the options are granted. All are meant to tie the CEO’s pay to the company’s performance.

To determine what stock and option awards are worth, Equilar uses the value of an award on the day it’s granted, as recorded in the proxy statement. Actual values in the future can vary widely from what the company estimates.

Equilar calculated that the median 2021 pay for CEOs in the survey was $14.5 million. That’s the midpoint, meaning half the CEOs made more and half made less.

Here’s a breakdown of 2021 pay compared with 2020 pay. Because the AP looks at median numbers, the components of CEO pay do not add up to the total.

—Base salary: $1.2 million, up 8%

—Bonus, performance-based cash awards: $2.8 million, up 59%

—Perks: $181,923, up 1%

—Stock awards: $7.7 million, up 14%

—Option awards: $0 (More than half of the companies gave no option awards. The average option award was valued at $3.5 million.)

—Total: $14.5 million, up 17%

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

As CEO pay grows even bigger, so does its complexity

NEW YORK (AP) — CEO pay is a tricky thing to explain. Within the eight- and even nine-figure sums trumpeted for CEOs each year, just a small portion is actual cash. Last year, only a little more than a quarter of compensation for the typical CEO at an S&P 500 company came from cash salary or bonus. At the very top of the rankings, cash can make up 1% or less of total compensation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Equilar#The Associated Press
Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Verge

Apple raises retail hourly starting salary to $22 amid labor challenges

Apple is increasing the amount it pays its retail and corporate employees as it contends with a tight labor market, unionization pushes, and high inflation levels, CNBC and the Wall Street Journal are reporting. The starting hourly rate for retail workers is increasing from $20 to $22 per hour — though some regions will start higher — and starting salaries are also reportedly increasing.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The cooling housing market enters into the Great Deceleration

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As states issued strict lockdowns two years ago, it was a foregone conclusion that the U.S. housing market would slump. After all, with the COVID-19 recession sending the unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression in April 2020, how could residential real estate not sink? Only it didn't happen. By the summer of 2020, both the U.S. economy and housing market had flipped from recession into expansion.
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

Wages are still rising. Because employers are still feeling the pressure to pay more.

The new starting pay for hourly workers at Apple is $22 an hour — at least — after the company increased its compensation budget, according to The Wall Street Journal. Target made a similar announcement back in February. This all tracks, of course, because wages are still rising in this economy as employers across the board feel pressure to pay more. How long that pressure might last, however, is an open question.
RETAIL
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Move Lower Again | May 27, 2022

Mortgage rates continue their downward slide. Borrowers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will see rates averaging 5.629% today, a decrease of 0.099 percentage points from yesterday. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.629%. ⇓. The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 4.448%. ⇓. The...
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Daily Mortgage Rates Moved Down This Week | May 28 & 29, 2022

Mortgage rates for all loan types moved lower this week. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.629%, down 0.287 percentage points compared to last Friday. The rate is also nearly half a percentage point lower than it was a month ago. Borrowers planning on applying for...
REAL ESTATE
money.com

America's Corporate Monopolies Make Inflation Worse: Fed Report

Do not pass go. Do not collect $200. In fact, why don't you go ahead and give Mr. Monopoly all your money?. Rising corporate concentration — when only a few major companies dominate an entire industry — is worsening inflation, according to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

665K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy