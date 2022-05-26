ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat-Celtics Game 5 Takeaways

By Cory Nelson
 3 days ago

The Heat now trail 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals

The Miami Heat fell 93-80 to the Boston Celtics in Wednesday's Game 5.

Here are some major takeaways:

-Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s production: Tatum and Brown, who are averaging a combined 50 points in the playoffs, showed their skills again. They scored 47 points while hitting a combined seven 3-pointers.

-Bam Adebayo showed up: Adebayo, who has been relatively inconsistent in this series, scored 18 points on 53 percent shooting. He also had 10 rebounds, one assist, and a block.

-Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. With Tyler Herro out with a groin injury, Vincent and Robinson carried the bench. Vincent scored 15 points while Robinson contributed with 11 points. Robinson had three 3-pointers but didn’t shoot well (33 percent)

-Heat’s shooting slump. Although the Heat are shooting 44 percent in the playoffs, they shot under 35 percent for the second consecutive game. They are shooting just 31 percent from the three-point line in the playoffs.

-Heat’s second-chance points. The Heat, who are averaging 15 second-chance points in the postseason, recorded 24 second-chance points.

-Al Horford helped out. Horford, who is averaging 12 points in the playoffs, had 16 points. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Related
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN host thinks Heat should trade for 1 player this offseason

The Miami Heat had poor offensive showings in Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, scoring just 82 and 80 points. The Heat’s guards in particular have gone cold, with Kyle Lowry and Max Strus a combined 1-for-28 from the field and 1-for-19 on 3-pointers in those games. One ESPN personality thinks the team needs to acquire an All-Star guard in light of their struggles at the position.
NBC Sports

Butler gives C's bulletin-board material ahead of Game 7

The Boston Celtics had a chance to send the Miami Heat packing and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2010. Jimmy Butler had other ideas. Butler went off for 47 points in Friday night's Game 6, leading the Heat to a 111-103 victory and forcing a Game 7 back in Miami. The six-time All-Star shot 16-of-29 from the field and added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in an all-around sensational performance.
NBC Sports

Celtics injuries: Robert Williams, Smart questionable for Game 6

The Boston Celtics are hoping to once again have a full roster available when they host the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics pushed the Heat to the brink of elimination with a Game 5 win Wednesday night. Veteran point guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 (mid-foot sprain) and Game 4 (ankle) due to injuries, returned to the lineup. Starting center Robert Williams also played despite dealing with knee soreness. Williams missed Game 3 of the series.
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pacers Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon To Miami

It feels a little crazy to say it, but it’s true: the Miami Heat may need a point guard this NBA offseason. Granted, it’s to be determined. As it stands, this team is down 3-2 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. If they come back to advance to the Finals, they may decide not to make any major changes this summer.
NBC Sports

Wiggs finally admits he's tired after defending Luka, Mavs

For the first time in his career, Andrew Wiggins is heading to the NBA Finals. And yes, after playing 16 playoff games in 40 days and guarding one of the league’s top scorers for the last five in Luka Dončić, he'll finally admit that he’s a bit tired.
NBC Sports

Grant Williams models his game after this Warriors star

Grant Williams has developed into the perfect role player for the Boston Celtics. He's proven that in the 2022 NBA playoffs with key contributions on both ends of the floor. Williams helped shut down Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in the first round and limited two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the following series. In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, he propelled the Celtics to victory with seven 3-pointers.
