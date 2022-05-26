Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Davie; Eastbound SR & Nob Hill Road Closed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police said a bicyclist was struck and killed while crossing east on SR 84 and Nob Hill Road on Thursday morning.

“We are currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of SR 84 and Nob Hill. The accident occurred at approximately 5:40 this morning, when a vehicle traveling north on Nob Hill Rd, struck a cyclist who was crossing east on SR 84,” police said.

The cyclist was transported to a local area hospital where he later died.

Eastbound SR 84 and Nob Hill Rd is closed during the investigation.

Authorities are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with police.