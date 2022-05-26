ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Davie; Eastbound SR & Nob Hill Road Closed

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoAb0_0fr0LGYF00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police said a bicyclist was struck and killed while crossing east on SR 84 and Nob Hill Road on Thursday morning.

“We are currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of SR 84 and Nob Hill. The accident occurred at approximately 5:40 this morning, when a vehicle traveling north on Nob Hill Rd, struck a cyclist who was crossing east on SR 84,” police said.

The cyclist was transported to a local area hospital where he later died.

Eastbound SR 84 and Nob Hill Rd is closed during the investigation.

Authorities are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with police.

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Davie, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police: 2 Stabbed, 1 In Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating a double stabbing that took place Saturday morning. Police said they responded to an address near the 1200 block of SW 28th Way at around 6:19 a.m. Authorities said original reports stated there were 3 victims wounded from a stabbing, but when police arrived there were 2 victims who were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were able to locate the suspect who was subsequently taken into custody. No other additional details were immediately known.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Worker dies in fall from construction site

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman has died after falling from a building at a construction site in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said that 23-year-old Dolores Yamileth Martínez Poncé, of Allapattah, fell from the 13th floor of a building being constructed at 1515 S. Flagler Dr. on Saturday morning, May 28.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 3-year-old child to the hospital after, police said, the toddler was pulled from a retention pond in Homestead. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#Cbsmiami
WSVN-TV

2 dead in vehicle rollover crash on I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a rollover wreck where two adults died. The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Atlantic Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was engulfed by flames after the collision happened. All...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Investigates Fatal Crash In Dania Involving Motorcyclist

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Thursday morning. Police said it happened shortly before 9:30 a.m in the area of US 1 and Griffin Road. When BSO deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene they found a male lying on the northbound side of US 1, along with a motorcycle on its side. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was known at this time. BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles broken into at parking lot in downtown Miami

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department responded to a parking lot where several vehicles were broken into Thursday night in downtown Miami. Officers were dispatched to 60 Southeast Second St. around 9:30 p.m., where a black Toyota was burglarized along with several other vehicles in the area.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Death Of Child Pulled From Homestead Pond Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a child whose body was found in a Homestead retention pond on Friday night. Authorities responded to a gated community in the area of 6th Street and NE 21st Terrace. The 3-year-old boy had gone missing earlier in the day. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The parents of the boy were cooperating with authorities, police said. Police continue to investigate.
CBS Miami

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in US 27 crash involving 18-wheeler

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on US 27. According to FHP, the big rig collided with a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 35 – a mile north of I-75. Two of the Toyota’s passenger were declared dead on the scene. The other two were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no reported injuries. As FHP investigates, all northbound lanes of US 27 are closed.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Man Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire, Hitting Her With His Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing. Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car. Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami. Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree. Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too. That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times. Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested. He is being held without bond.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy