TAUNTON, Mass. — An old Taunton mill building caught fire early Saturday morning, working its way up to a 4-alarm fire. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday inside the 29,000-square-foot mill building that was built in 1900 on Spring Lane. Fire officials told Boston 25 News the building used to be a music studio in town but has since been turned into apartments and small businesses.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO