WI Weekend in a Minute: Kite festival, Eric Church concert

The Milwaukee Admirals are still in the playoffs after a win Wednesday night! The team will take on the Wolves in the Division Finals at UW-Panther Arena again on Friday. Also this weekend, Eric Church is in town for a performance at American Family Field!

Here's what's going on in Milwaukee this weekend:

FRIDAY

Wolves Vs. Admirals



Division Finals

7 p.m.

UW-Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Burlington Jamboree



5/27-5/30

Burlington Festival Grounds

681 Maryland Ave.

Burlington, WI 53105

SATURDAY

Oddities & Curiosities Expo



10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wisconsin Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood



2 p.m.

The Riverside Theater

116 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Eric Church



7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival



10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202



10th Annual Heal The Hood Block Party



12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1st to 3rd Wright St

Milwaukee WI

SUNDAY

Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival



10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

