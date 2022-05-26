ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WI Weekend in a Minute: Kite festival, Eric Church concert

By Adriana Mendez
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Admirals are still in the playoffs after a win Wednesday night! The team will take on the Wolves in the Division Finals at UW-Panther Arena again on Friday. Also this weekend, Eric Church is in town for a performance at American Family Field!

Here's what's going on in Milwaukee this weekend:

FRIDAY
Wolves Vs. Admirals

  • Division Finals
  • 7 p.m.
  • UW-Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Burlington Jamboree

  • 5/27-5/30
  • Burlington Festival Grounds
  • 681 Maryland Ave.
  • Burlington, WI 53105

SATURDAY
Oddities & Curiosities Expo

  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

  • 2 p.m.
  • The Riverside Theater
  • 116 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Eric Church

  • 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival

  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

10th Annual Heal The Hood Block Party

  • 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1st to 3rd Wright St
  • Milwaukee WI

SUNDAY
Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

CBS 58

Harley Ride Memorial takes place in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "We were able to finally come back down to the war memorial the past couple years, they were only able to do this out in the Oconomowoc area," said Bill Frahm of Brown Deer. Downtown Milwaukee was louder than usual today, on May 28. More than...
WOMI Owensboro

Wisconsin’s Biggest & Best Summer Music Festival Just Got Cooler

This new stage added to Milwaukee Summerfest this year will blow you away. I absolutely love going to concerts. If I could afford it and not have to get up early for work in the morning, I would attend one every night. Living in the Midwest, my favorite time of year for shows is in the summertime because we have so many amazing outside music venues around our area.
thisis50.com

Milwaukees Own Rich Lagos Unleashes New Single “Money”

Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Rich Lagos has released his highly anticipated single “Money.” The track is the follow-up to his hit song “Where The Hoes At.” The freshly released trap single is sure to be heard all summer in the strip clubs:. “B**** shake that ass if...
shepherdexpress.com

America’s First Pop Hit Came from Milwaukee

Before Billboard charts, radio broadcasts or record sales, the commercial success of a song was measured by the number of music sheets sold. If you heard a song you liked and wanted to hear it again, you would have to buy the sheet of music and perform it yourself, often done in the company of friends and family. Towards the end of the 19th century, enterprising musicians saw an untapped market and began to write and sell popular music directly aimed at the people—distinct from the operas and religious songs that were meant to be performed by professionals. The beginnings of an industry emerged. Then in 1892 came the first song to explode in popularity and reach 1,000,000 copies of sheet music sold. “After the Ball” by Charles K. Harris, was written and first performed right here in Milwaukee.
