Board of Canvassers to meet Thursday morning to discuss alleged signature fraud

By Jenn Schanz
 3 days ago
The Board of Canvassers is set to meet Thursday morning to discuss findings from the Michigan Bureau of Elections that claim that five of the ten Republican candidates have failed to submit enough valid signatures to make it into the August Primary Ballot.

Two of the candidates in question are former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson.

Early this week, Craig called for an investigation into the alleged fraud.

Michael Brown, who also did not receive enough valid signatures according to the Bureau of Elections withdrew from the race.

According to the Bureau of Elections, the petition signatures in question are duplicated, misspelled, and in some cases even signed by people who died years ago.

From the Craig campaign, a little more than 11,000 signatures are being questioned. He submitted more than 21,000 signatures.

In a statement, he said he wants to open an investigation.

Businessman Perry Johnson turned in just under 14,000 valid signatures. The Bureau threw out more than 9,000.

Johnson posted to social media calling for reforms to combat such fraud.

"We need stricter laws in place. I personally believe you should never be paying per signature because it lends itself to fraud," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel spoke out on the thousands of signatures stating that it is possible that petition circulators are to blame for the fraud.

These circulators work for private companies who sometimes pay $20 a signature.

Of course, candidates do have options. They can appeal, fight in court, or run as a write-in candidate even if their name does not appear on the ballot in August.

The board is set to meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the findings.

