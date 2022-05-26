ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

How to get a coupon voucher if you bought recalled JIF peanut butter

By Erin Miller
 6 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - More items are being recalled in connection to the JIF peanut butter recall.

Originally, there were more than 45 types of peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, but now there's even more.

In the latest updates, the FDA said Mary's Harvest, Country Free and Garden Cut are voluntarily recalling products as well.

These items include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that contain JIF peanut butter.

As the recall only grows, you may be wondering if there are ways you can get a refund, especially because inflation so high these days. News 3 Problem Solver Erin Miller looked into this and found that JIF has a product recall claim form.

When you locate the webpage, follow these directions:

  1. Locate your code(s). Provide JIF with the UPC and Product Code from each product, if able. THey're located either by the barcode or at the bottom of the jar under "Best If Used By."
  2. Add additional products by clicking the “Add Another Product” button. You can include five products per submission, each with their own separate quantities.
  3. Add your contact information.
  4. Submit. If you have more than five products you will need to complete the form again.

"We will review your claim and will send coupon(s) for replacement product for any items covered by the recall," said JIF.

Click here for the product recall claim form.

