Series tied up in Syracuse as Wings fall 7-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings were defeated 7-3 against the Mets this afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Wings gave up a Daniel Palka three run homer in the first and runs in the second and fifth to go down 5-0 early.

Rochester RHP Cory Abbott struggled on the mound, allowing five hits and four runs in two and two thirds’ innings. The bullpen didn’t fare much better, with Rodriguez and Braymer giving up one and two runs respectively.

Mets RHP Connor Gray threw two strikeouts and held the Wings scoreless through six.

Mark Vientos hit a home run in the seventh and brought in Palka, running up the score before Rochester’s Jake Noll hit a three-run homer, making it 7-3.

Rochester will send Sterling Sharp to the mound tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against Syracuse for game three of this series.

