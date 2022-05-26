ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Series tied up in Syracuse as Wings fall 7-3

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nclHs_0fr0GSZq00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings were defeated 7-3 against the Mets this afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Wings gave up a Daniel Palka three run homer in the first and runs in the second and fifth to go down 5-0 early.

Rochester RHP Cory Abbott struggled on the mound, allowing five hits and four runs in two and two thirds’ innings. The bullpen didn’t fare much better, with Rodriguez and Braymer giving up one and two runs respectively.

Mets RHP Connor Gray threw two strikeouts and held the Wings scoreless through six.

Mark Vientos hit a home run in the seventh and brought in Palka, running up the score before Rochester’s Jake Noll hit a three-run homer, making it 7-3.

Rochester will send Sterling Sharp to the mound tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against Syracuse for game three of this series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Syracuse Salt Potatoes edged by the Rochester Plates

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Salt Potatoes fell victim to hot late-game hitting from the Rochester Plates on Thursday night in the Duel of the Dishes, as the Plates scored eight of the game’s final ten runs on their way to a 9-7 win over the Salt Potatoes on a warm and sunny night at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester has now won two of the first three games in the six-game series.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo softball claims Class B1 title

The No. 2 seeded Waterloo Indians and the top-seeded Batavia Blue Devils faced off in the Class B1 Section V Softball Championship on Saturday morning at Webster Schroeder High School. The Indians came out victorious by a score of 6-4 and claimed their second sectional title in three seasons. Mikayla...
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Homer, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Sports
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 6-foot-10 wing makes huge debut in national rankings

Athletic and versatile 6-foot-10 wing Tafara Gapare has shined on the AAU circuit of late, leading to a bunch of new scholarship offers from Syracuse basketball and numerous other high-major programs. Now as Gapare’s recruitment continues to take off, he has appropriately entered the national rankings for his cycle, which...
News 8 WROC

RIT men’s lax ready to defend title in championship game

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After winning their elusive first national championship last year, the RIT men’s lacrosse team is back in the title game ready to do it again. The Tigers are headed back to Connecticut to take on Liberty League rivals Union on Sunday afternoon. This is the fourth time the Tigers have played […]
HENRIETTA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Palka
Person
Jake Noll
Person
Homer
FingerLakes1.com

Finger Lakes Health’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences 2022 graduation celebrations

Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduated its thirteenth class. 41 students were pinned and graduated this year. The pinning ceremony took place on Friday evening, May 20, at Kings Catering & Party House. The commencement ceremony, held at The Smith, took place in the afternoon on May 22. The ceremonies were also lived streamed on fingerlakes1.com so that family members, friends and others could share the special moment with the graduates.
GENEVA, NY
waynetimes.com

Spencer Speedway kicks off 67th season of racing

Race of Champions Modified Series competitors will be ready to go when the gates swing open for the 67th season of racing at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., with the running of the “Fast 40”, which will pay the winner $4,000 for the short sprint race. The Race...
WILLIAMSON, NY
WIVB

News 4’s Melanie Orlins announces departure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Esteemed News 4 anchor Melanie Orlins announced on air Friday that she will be leaving the station next week after five years on Wake Up! and News 4 at Noon. Her last day will be Friday, June 3. “I quickly learned why it’s called The...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Red Wings#Nbt Bank Stadium#Sterling Sharp#Rochesterfirst
FingerLakes1.com

FRIDAY SECTIONAL REPORT: Pal-Mac boys lacrosse rolls past Geneva; Sodus baseball tops Avon

BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (5/27):. GEN – Max Heieck (1g, 1a); Ryan Brown (3g, 3a); Max Miller (2g, 1a); Daniel Wright (2a); Curtis Denison (4g, 1a); Austin Moore (1a) Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FL Radio Group

More Waterloo Celebrate/Commemorate Saturday Photos-Music, Pizza, Softball Champs, and An Olympic Champion.

Music in Lafayette Park, the Patriot Pizza Eating Contest (sponsored by Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant), living history on Oak Island, a police and fire department escort for the high school champion girls softball team, and a visit from a movie actress and an Olympic champion. Waterloo is celebrating it’s history as the Official Birthplace of Memorial Day.
WATERLOO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester ‘Dream Big Motor Show’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s “Dream Big Motor Show” will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester. It’s set for Sunday, June 5 starting at 9:00 a.m. at Adrian Jules Custom Clothier on Monroe Avenue in Rochester. GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester Board Member Tom O’Neill discussed the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy