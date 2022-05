(Hillsboro) Several Jefferson County area state legislators took part in the Legislative Forum at Jefferson College Thursday. The event was sponsored by the Jefferson County Growth Association. One of the speakers was 118th District State Representative Mike McGirl of Potosi. He says he was able to get a bill passed that will significantly help the city of Hillsboro when it comes to the special road district route that goes through town. He says the bill gets the city the funding needed to maintain it better in the future and going forward.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO