Why does this keep happening? Once again, we find ourselves mourning the lives of young people, who died senselessly due to gun violence. An “active shooter” entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and killed at least 19 children and two adults, according to the New York Times. Dozens more are injured, and it looks like the fatality number is dangerously close to rising. Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to social media to share not only their sorrow, but their fury over the news that young people had been attacked and killed at their school.

