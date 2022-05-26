ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Memorial Day Weekend Weather: What To Expect This Year

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gfBKH_0fr0FcQ100
Saturday MDW weather. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A slow-moving storm closing in on the region could mean a wet start for Memorial Day Weekend, but the sun is expected to come out on the holiday itself, forecasters say.

The storm will begin moving in on Friday with a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening, as temps hover below 80 across, the National Weather Service says.

Saturday's forecast looks about the same: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, NWS says.

Sunday and Monday are looking sunny with highs around 80.

