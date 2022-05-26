Floral Park woman inducted into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

On May 19, a Floral Park woman and nine other White Castle fans were inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame.

The honor is bestowed upon only the most loyal, ardent devotees of the brand, the company says.

Christine Reed, of Floral Park, shared her personal story about her connection to White Castle during the induction ceremony that was held at White Castle's home office in Columbus, Ohio.

Reed says her fondness for White Castle started as a young child when her grandfather first introduced her to sliders. Many of her subsequent visits to White Castle were connected to special occasions and memorable moments.

Reed’s first date, for example, took place at a White Castle, as did many late-night escapades. After the funeral of her great-grandmother, who was a devoted slider fan, Reed headed to White Castle in her honor while other family members dined at a fancier restaurant.

Reed joins 262 other people including renowned celebrity fans of the brand who have been inducted since White Castle created the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001.