ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral Park, NY

Floral Park woman inducted into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olNcs_0fr0FYpz00

On May 19, a Floral Park woman and nine other White Castle fans were inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame.

The honor is bestowed upon only the most loyal, ardent devotees of the brand, the company says.

Christine Reed, of Floral Park, shared her personal story about her connection to White Castle during the induction ceremony that was held at White Castle's home office in Columbus, Ohio.

Reed says her fondness for White Castle started as a young child when her grandfather first introduced her to sliders. Many of her subsequent visits to White Castle were connected to special occasions and memorable moments.

Reed’s first date, for example, took place at a White Castle, as did many late-night escapades. After the funeral of her great-grandmother, who was a devoted slider fan, Reed headed to White Castle in her honor while other family members dined at a fancier restaurant.

Reed joins 262 other people including renowned celebrity fans of the brand who have been inducted since White Castle created the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIzkn_0fr0FYpz00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Cousins Maine Lobster opens brick-and-mortar store in Asbury

Cousins Maine Lobster opened its first New Jersey brick-and-mortar store on the boardwalk in Asbury Park just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Guests of the lobster restaurant, which is known for its food trucks, were greeted by founders and cousins Jimmy and Sabin, investor Barbara Corcoran, and franchise owners Victoria and Savas Alkoc.
ASBURY, NJ
WETM 18 News

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. One winning ticket was sold for the May 25 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $19,336.50 and was purchased at the Sunoco Food Mart located at 895 Ulster Avenue in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Bradley Beach celebrates opening of summer tourism season

Bradley Beach kicked off its summer tourism season with a three-day extravaganza Saturday. A family friendly Memorial Day parade down Ocean Avenue got the festivities started, along with all the great vendors to choose from to support a local business or grab a bite to eat. Organizers told News 12...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Thrillist

New Jersey Just Made All State Parks & Beaches Free to Enter All Summer

Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Floral Park, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Floral Park, NY
Government
News 12

Guide: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. - The rest of Saturday's show has been canceled as storms move through the tri-state area. The 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition you won't want to miss!. Along with military and civilian performances you can also enjoy numerous displays...
BETHPAGE, NY
News 12

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Garden City

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Garden City, you may be a lucky winner. The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Garden City. The ticket was purchased at Garden City Super Pumper located at 791 Stewart Ave. The ticket is...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wing fans flock to Oceanside for NY Best Wings Fest

Hundreds of fans of chicken wings flocked to Ocean-side, descending on the South Shore Craft Brewery, on May 21 to celebrate the return of the NY Best Wings Fest. The wing fest is home of the official best wings championship, and restaurants from all over the nation are invited to compete for top honors in wing competition.
OCEANSIDE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other White#Induction#White Castle#The Cravers Hall Of Fame
Herald Community Newspapers

‘Greetings from Baldwin’ mural is done

“Greetings from Baldwin,” a 10-by-18-foot postcard mural, has been completed on the brick wall of the Deli Boy, on Atlantic Avenue, by viral street artist Efren Andaluz III, known professionally as Andaluz The Artist. Initially a concept by a 20-year Baldwinite, Steven Velazquez, who sought funding from the Chamber of Commerce last year, the mural features Baldwin legends including the late Yankees announcer Bob Sheppard and photographer Moneta Sleet Jr., and scenes such as the annual paper boat race, and is expected to add buzz to Baldwin and attract visitors who will spend money at local shops.
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Panaghia of island park hosts Spring Greek Fest

Leaders of Panaghia of Island Park Greek Orthodox Church decided to have double the fun this year by adding a spring festival and fundraiser in May ahead of the summer event in August. After a difficult two years of the pandemic, the church welcomed the community back to its large...
ISLAND PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

10 Best Waterfalls in New York (& Where To Find Them)

10 Best Waterfalls in New York (& Where To Find Them) Did you know that New York State has hundreds of waterfalls? There is no denying that New York is known for its sparkling lakes and stunning mountains such as the Catskills and the Adirondacks. And of course, who can forget New York City? It’s hard not to be inspired by the sight of these natural wonders. So if you love nature, then you’ll definitely enjoy going waterfall exploring in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai holds 38th annual golf tournament

On May 16, Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital held its 38th annual golf tournament and fundraiser across Long Island. Golfers had the opportunity to play at Rockaway Hunting Club, the Rockville Links Club, and The Seawane Club in Hewlett Harbor, where a reception and dinner was held afterwards. Mount Sinai also honored Rockville Centre resident and Deputy General Counsel of the National Football League Larry Ferazani. Town of Hempstead Councilman Anthony D’Esposito was awarded with a community service awards from Mount Sinai.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy