ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Alibaba Annual Profits Lower, Rocked by Investment Losses, Slowing China Economy

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnk2h_0fr0FLbm00

Click here to read the full article.

China’s e-commerce and media giant Alibaba recorded lower profits in the 12 months to March 2022, following a year of turmoil for tech companies, a weakening Chinese economy, a COVID revival and Russia’s war in Ukraine..

Group revenues increased by 19% in the year to March, reaching $135 billion (RMB853 billion). In the fourth quarter, revenues grew 9% to $32.2 billion (RMB204 billion).

Net profits bore the brunt of the difficult conditions and the market value of some of its investments in other companies reduced by some $7 billion. Annual net income was stated as $7.43 billion (RMB47.1 billion), a two-thirds drop. The group’s preferred Non-GAAP profit analysis (which excludes such investment valuations) came in instead at $21.5 billion (RMB136 billion), down by a less alarming 21%.

Alibaba has minority stakes in media businesses ranging from cinema chains to film sales and production companies. It has majority control of the Taopiaopiao movie ticketing platform, the Youku video streaming business, the South China Morning Post newspaper and the separately-listed Alibaba Pictures film production and distribution unit.

The group said that in the March quarter, Youku’s daily average paying subscriber base increased 14% year-over-year “primarily driven by quality content and continued contribution from our 88VIP membership program.” Youku continued to improve operational efficiency “through disciplined investment in content and production capability, which resulted in narrowing of losses year-over-year during the quarter.” But ti did not disclose subscriber numbers.

Revenue from the wider ‘Digital Media and Entertainment’ segment in the quarter ended March 2022, was RMB8.00 billion ($1.26 billion), a decrease of 1%. Quarterly operating losses for the sector fell by 27% to RMB1.97 billion ($310 million).

In the full 12 months between April 2021 and March 2022, Digital Media and Entertainment had a 3% increase in revenues to RMB32.3 billion ($5.09 billion). Quarterly operating losses fell to RMB4.69 billion ($739 million), down from RMB6.12 billion ($964 million).

“Despite macro challenges that impacted supply chains and consumer sentiment, we continued to focus on customer value proposition and building the capabilities to deliver value. We saw tangible progress across our businesses, especially in operational improvements in key strategic areas,” said Daniel Zhang, Alibaba’s chairman and CEO.

Speaking later on a conference call with financial analysts, Zhang gave a cautious insight into his understanding of the changing regulatory landscape.

“The Chinese leaders have shared a very clear message to the market that they want the platform economy to play an important role. in economic development and to encourage the healthy development of the platform economy,” said Zhang. “Alibaba is committed to fulfil our responsibility in terms of helping the development of a better life for consumers and to help the merchants, especially in technology innovation.”

He added: “At the same time we are watching the policy developments to make sure that we are fully compliant with all the regulatory requirements.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ray Liotta Tributes Pour In From Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis and More: ‘Passionate, Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed. Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Additional credits include “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Marriage Story.” The actor...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
International Business Times

Stocks Diverge, Ruble Slides Tracking Economic Unrest

Europe's top stock markets rose Thursday after a mixed Asian showing, as traders assessed chances of a global recession in the wake of runaway inflation. Analysts warn that interest rate rises by central banks aimed at curbing the highest consumer price rises in decades could push the world economy into a downturn.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Daniel Zhang
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks tumble on growth concerns, bond yields slip

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares slid worldwide on Tuesday as supply chain woes and surging costs hurt corporate earnings and manufacturing output slowed, while Treasury yields dipped as the weakness in equities revived a safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt. The stock market's two-day relief rally ended as...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stock Markets Struggle To Recover

European stock markets struggled to mount a rebound Wednesday as investors weighed the fallout from surging inflation, higher interest rates, China's economic slowdown and the Ukraine war. After climbing Monday, global equities retreated Tuesday as volatility grips financial markets. A series of weak indicators around the world and downbeat forecasts...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alibaba Pictures#Investment#Chinese#Covid
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
CNBC

Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Musk Sued by Twitter Investors for Stock 'Manipulation' During Takeover Bid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was sued by Twitter Inc investors claiming he manipulated the company's stock price downward, as the chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc mounts a $44 billion takeover bid for the social media platform. The investors said Musk saved himself $156 million by...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Stocks Gyrate on Fed Minutes, China Crosswinds: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks and US futures fluctuated in choppy trading Thursday as traders weighed downbeat remarks on China’s economy by Premier Li Keqiang with Federal Reserve minutes that struck a less hawkish note. An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific shares wavered as Japan edged up, while Hong Kong slipped. S&P...
MARKETS
Variety

China Streaming Giant iQiyi Achieves Rare Quarterly Profit

Click here to read the full article. Chinese video streamer iQiyi unveiled a rare quarterly profit in the three months to March, amidst a mixed picture on revenue and subscriptions. The company, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange but is predominantly controlled by Chinese tech conglomerate Baidu, said in a filing that it had achieved net income attributable of RMB169 million ($26.7 million), compared to net loss attributable of RMB1.3 billion in the same period in 2021. After more than a decade of annual losses, the company has recently discovered a need to become more efficient and focus on earnings rather than growth. Revenues...
MARKETS
Variety

How Sean Penn’s ‘Gaslit’ Transformation Came Down to an Unexpected Prosthetic

Click here to read the full article. Turning Julia Roberts into 1970s political wife Martha Mitchell for Starz series “Gaslit” called for a light touch from the hairstyling, makeup and effects team — unlike the heavy prosthetics and bald cap sported by co-star Sean Penn. In the eight-part series, which comes to an end June 5, Penn is unrecognizable as Attorney General John Mitchell, while Roberts’ portrayal of his then-wife Martha, who would become a key player in bringing the Watergate scandal to light, relies on a combination of subtle touches. For Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist Kazu Hiro, it was all...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy