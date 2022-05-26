ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene 4th grader speaks on Uvalde shooting after local prayer vigil

By Noah McKinney
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f098P_0fr0DsMp00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC )- Following the tragedy in Uvalde, members of Saint Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church organized a prayer vigil to lift up lost lives and loved ones left behind in the wake of the appalling shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIf8n_0fr0DsMp00
Deadly Texas school shooting comes just days before end of school year in Uvalde

“They’re innocent. You pray… You think they’re safe at school,” Abilene grandmother Tina Najera said of the tragedy in Uvalde.

Najera, like many others, attended St. Vincent’s vigil to pray for the victims and families in Uvalde, unable to imagine the pain and heartache they must be going through.

“I explained to the boys that I was bringing them to pray for the children that were shot yesterday,” Najera said.

She came to the vigil with two of her grandsons, hoping to give them a positive way to process the events that happened to children no older than themselves.

“When I go to school, I feel like something’s not right when, since now, the shooting’s going on,” Najera’s grandson Avram Abioa said.

Taylor Elementary 4th grader, Avram said he feels more comfortable while praying and surrounded by family and community. Though the harsh reality he now faces, no less a burden to bear.

“You never know when a shooter- it could happen,” Avram said. “It could happen, like, any time or anywhere.”

Violence in the world has been a topic of discussion at St. Vincent’s for the past few months, following their own experiences with a recent stabbing.

Community rallies together for Cinco De Mayo parade almost a week after ‘random’ stabbing

“It’s getting bigger and bigger in our country,” Father Emilio Sosa, Priest at St. Vincent’s said. “So every time we have an opportunity to talk against violence, this is the right place.”

Najera said the thought that something so horrible could happen to such innocence is difficult to accept. The thought brought the grandmother to think on the depths of grief many friends and family members are shouldering.

“That morning I was at Taylor seeing him [Avram] receive awards. Then they said that these children had just received awards too and then the parents didn’t see them the rest of the day,” Najera said. “They were gone… I can’t imagine the pain of losing your children.”

Uvalde school shooting: How to help victims and families

The gravity of that loss weighs heavily on young minds like Avram’s, as they imagine how they might respond if it was them or their family in the same situation.

“If they got hurt or died I would just be very sad. And I bet my family would too,” Avram added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Nation pays respects to victims killed in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – All 21 victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting have been identified. Now the Uvalde community wants to make sure their names are never forgotten.  “Remember the kids, remember their beautiful spirit, remember their character, the quality of their laugh, you know they were a light in the world,” said a San […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Abilene, TX
Education
Abilene, TX
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Abilene, TX
Society
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

Father of Uziyah Garcia speaks at prayer vigil for Uvalde victims

(KLST/KSAN)- The father of one of the young children shot and killed this week in an elementary classroom in Uvalde spoke during tonight’s prayer vigil in San Angelo. “Enjoy y’all’s time with y’all’s kids because you never know… my son was innocent,” Sergio Garcia said. Sergio Garcia is the father of 9-year-old Uziyah Garcia. Garcia […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texans walk for Uvalde victims

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A temple man and his organization will be walking around Bell County for the next 21 days. Each day represents one of the 21 victims killed in the Uvalde school shooting. It started on Thursday honoring Miranda Mathis. The walk serves as a fundraiser and time of remembrance. Thursday there […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Killeen father stands guard at Saegert Elementary School

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)– After hearing the news of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Eddie Chelby couldn’t sleep thinking about his wife and son who attend Saegert Elementary right across the street from his house. He says by him standing out there it made him feel a sense of ease. “I just felt compelled with […]
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Uvalde teachers honored by Texas Teachers of the Year

TEXAS (FOX 44) – 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year Ramon Benavides and 2022 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year Jennifer Han have recorded a tribute video to honor Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles – the Uvalde CISD teachers whose lives were taken in their classrooms earlier this week.  The video was uploaded to Vimeo […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Cinco De Mayo#Grader#Highschool#Ktab
KLST/KSAN

Candlelight vigils for victims of Uvalde Shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas —San Angelo will be hosting two vigils In response to the news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart, 20 E. Beauregard in San Angelo will be hosting a candlelight vigil for the victims on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 PM. There will also be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
KLST/KSAN

SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff shares his thoughts on Uvalde

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – San Angelo ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff talked with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue during the 5 p.m. news on May 26th, 2022. Dr. Dethloff shared his thoughts on the incident in Uvalde. “It truly just rips your soul apart and it’s completely senseless,” Dr. Dethloff shared. “For me, a superintendent of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD increases security following Uvalde shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In wake of the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde Texas both the SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District has decided to implement additional levels of security across all campuses in San Angelo. The goal of the SAPD and the SAISD is to maintain a safe environment for all students […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Uvalde PD issues statement in aftermath of mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Uvalde Police Department is addressing the public as more questions are surfacing on reports of their actions from the Ross Elementary School mass shooting on Tuesday. Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez shared the following statement on social media Thursday afternoon: “My department and I will never be able to express […]
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tips on how parents can talk to kids about shootings

(KLST/KSAN)– As more information on the Uvalde shooting continues to unfold. parents are having tough conversations about the horrific event with their little ones. Benina Estrade is a mother in San Angelo. She said her 10-year-old son has started asking questions about what happened in Uvalde. “Why wasn’t the school locked if his school is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy