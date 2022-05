A lane closure is coming for I-495 in McLean, the first of what will likely be many similar changes to the roadway over the next few years. The left-shoulder lane on northbound I-495, also known as the Capital Beltway, will close permanently between Old Dominion Drive and the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchange as soon as next Tuesday (May 31), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced yesterday (Wednesday).

MCLEAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO