ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Witcher school' closes after CD Projekt Red pulls license over political ties

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A 'Witcher school’ located in Poland has been forced to close after its licence was abruptly pulled by the game’s publisher.

The reasons for which are currently unclear but organisers have claimed that the decision was due to a staff member’s involvement with an ultra-conservative political group, according to Eurogamer .

The Witcher School ran live-action role-playing (LARP) events in Poland themed around the popular videogame series with 40 editions of the event and over 3000 “Witchers'' taking part.

But after 7 years, the publisher of the hit videogame series , CD Projekt Red, officially ended the contract with the school in February 2022 with a three-month notice, effectively ending their use of The Witcher’s characters, setting and storylines.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a post on the school’s Facebook page , the organisers of The Witcher School, known as “5 Żywiołów” (5 Elements), has alleged that the licence was pulled due to a former staff member’s involvement with ultra-conservative Polish Catholic organisation, Ordo Iuris.

Ordo Iuris is a Polish Catholic ultra-conservative think tank that became well known for its anti-LGBT, anti-abortion and anti-divorce activism.

In a statement to Eurogamer, a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red commented on the decision to end the contractual agreement back in February after the staff member’s involvement with Ordo Iuris was originally reported in Polish media .

“We decided to end our cooperation with the organisers of Witcher School and now the contractual notice period of three months has ended.

“For more context, this cooperation was about the LARP itself, and potential merchandise tied to it. We do not provide further details on the matter."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cd Projekt#Video Game#Projekt Red#The Witcher School#Polish Catholic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy