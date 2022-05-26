ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

SCHP: 1 killed in Orangeburg Co. crash along US-178

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night in Orangeburg County.

According to SCHP, a driver of a Mercedes SUV was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. on US-178 near Deer Crossing Road.

The Mercedes driver crashed into the back of a Ram pickup truck turning on Deer Crossing Road.

Both vehicles were headed in the same direction prior to the crash.

The Ram truck driver was not injured while the Mercedes driver was pronounced dead.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

