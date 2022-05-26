ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Phyllis Jean Taylor, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Phillis Jean Taylor...

KTLO

Nicholas Gruber, 74, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Nicholas Gruber, 74, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away May 24, 2022 in Mountain Home. He was born on November 14, 1947 in Aurora, Illinois to parents Nicholas and Shirley (Hearn) Gruber. Nicholas is survived by his brother Dennis (Marie) Gruber and two brother-in-laws: Tim and Terry Kerns. He...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Karen Ann Gott, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)

Karen Ann Gott, 77, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born to the late Charles Ernest and Mary (Poe) White on December 15, 1944, in Cardwell, Missouri. She graduated from high school in Cardwell, Missouri in 1963. She had worked as a veterinarian technician for Dr. “Doc” Riley in Mountain Home, helped her mother-in-law, Kathy Plaster, operate K. & K.’s Castle, a dress shop in Mountain Home and later worked at Country Mart Grocery Store in Harrison, Arkansas with her husband, Randy as floral department manager. Karen was an avid golfer and enjoyed the lakes.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Darrell E. (Gene) Carter, 79, Clarkridge (Roller)

Darrell E. (Gene) Carter, 79 of Clarkridge, Arkansas, passed on from this life on May 27, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born to the late Norman Carter and Mamie (Blacksher) Strong on September 24, 1942, in Gainesville, Missouri. Gene was a Navy Veteran and employee of Baxter Laboratories for...
CLARKRIDGE, AR
KTLO

Man once arrested while soaking in hot tub sentenced to prison

A rural Mountain Home man who has been arrested in connection with the theft of vehicles from Arkansas and Missouri, five trailers in Missouri as well as with stealing items from the vehicles he took appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-two-year-old Jeremiah Dean Partee pled guilty to the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville woman dies in Jackson County accident

A Batesville woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 69. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Shannah Lee Malone, 25, was southbound on Highway 69 in a 2006 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and into the oncoming traffic lane, colliding with a northbound 1996 GMC driven by Travis Gray Davis, 43, of Newport.
BATESVILLE, AR
#Cremation
KTLO

Audrey Mae O’Rourke, 78, Elizabeth (Kirby)

Audrey Mae O’Rourke of Elizabeth, Arkansas, passed away May 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born January 25, 1944, in Galena, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Alta Mae Geiger Durrstein. She married John on April 25, 1964, in Galena, Illinois and was an administrator for the Sacre Coeur Church and School in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Audrey lived in Elizabeth since moving from Illinois in 1993. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and helped the Elizabeth Fire Department with their record keeping. She enjoyed swimming, floating, doing puzzles, sewing, and making quilts.
ELIZABETH, AR
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Quaint Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is a charming town in the Ozark Mountains, perfect for a weekend getaway. With beautiful scenery and a quaint, historic downtown, it’s no wonder that this town is a popular tourist destination. Eureka Springs is an excellent destination with lots of history, natural beauty, and exciting...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Man charged in deaths of parents, another couple in Mountain View, Ark.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a man killed his parents and another women and her son in April in Mountain View. Donnie Trammell faces four counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm for the shooting deaths of William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, and Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

2 area fatal accidents reported Friday

Two fatal accidents were reported Friday in the area. Nineteen-year-old Thomas Bassham of Salem was killed in a one-vehicle accident during the morning hours in Fulton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Bassham was north of Salem on Arkansas Highway 395 when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree. The weather was cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the 6:51 a.m. accident.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

Missing Ozark County family found safe

A family reported missing from Ozark County earlier this month has been found safe. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said in a Facebook post Wednesday the three have been located out of state and they are safe and healthy. Thirty-two-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles had...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Gattis put on probation and will enter rehab facility

A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to drug-related charges and was put on probation for 120 months. Thirty-one-year-old Tommy Dwight Gattis will also enter a residential addiction treatment facility in Eureka Springs, according to his lawyers, Emily Reed of Mountain Home and Gray Dellinger of Melbourne.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

19-year-old arrested after pursuit through Taney, Boone counties

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Woodley has been arrested following a police chase through Taney and Boone Counties. According to the probable cause affidavit dispatch notified officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department of a Taney County Official in pursuit of a vehicle traveling South on U.S. Highway 65 towards Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Fire results in total loss to unoccupied structure near state line

Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. An unoccupied structure near the state line in Baxter County was a total loss after it caught fire late Thursday afternoon. A 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District spokesperson says the cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the spokesperson, the...
GAMALIEL, AR
KTLO

1 adult, 4 juveniles injured in 1-vehicle accident; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

A one-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon in Ozark County resulted in injuries to five Tecumseh residents, including four juveniles, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Forty-three-year-old Samuel Deatherage and a 13-year-old male were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. The three juveniles transported by a private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains include an 8-year-old male with serious injuries, an 11-year-old female with moderate injuries and a 5-year-old female with minor injuries.
OZARK COUNTY, MO

