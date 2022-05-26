Phyllis Jean Taylor, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Audrey Mae O’Rourke of Elizabeth, Arkansas, passed away May 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born January 25, 1944, in Galena, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Alta Mae Geiger Durrstein. She married John on April 25, 1964, in Galena, Illinois and was an administrator for the Sacre Coeur Church and School in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Audrey lived in Elizabeth since moving from Illinois in 1993. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and helped the Elizabeth Fire Department with their record keeping. She enjoyed swimming, floating, doing puzzles, sewing, and making quilts.

ELIZABETH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO