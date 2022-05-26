ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Karen A. Gott, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Karen A....

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

Phyllis Jean Taylor, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mrs. Phyllis “Jean” Taylor, age 93 of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away May 25, 2022 in Mountain Home surrounded by family. She was born October 16, 1928 in Evansville, Indiana, to Garland and Eva (South) Morris. She met Joe Duane Taylor while in grade school and they married on August 20, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mountain Home.She was a Godly woman who made sure her daughters all went to church and knew Jesus Christ was their savior. She enjoyed doing ceramics, embroidery and working in the church kitchen. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments. She was able to travel the world with her husband Joe, who she shared 66 years with.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Darrell E. (Gene) Carter, 79, Clarkridge (Roller)

Darrell E. (Gene) Carter, 79 of Clarkridge, Arkansas, passed on from this life on May 27, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born to the late Norman Carter and Mamie (Blacksher) Strong on September 24, 1942, in Gainesville, Missouri. Gene was a Navy Veteran and employee of Baxter Laboratories for...
CLARKRIDGE, AR
KTLO

Audrey Mae O'Rourke, 78, Elizabeth (Kirby)

Audrey Mae O’Rourke of Elizabeth, Arkansas, passed away May 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born January 25, 1944, in Galena, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Alta Mae Geiger Durrstein. She married John on April 25, 1964, in Galena, Illinois and was an administrator for the Sacre Coeur Church and School in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Audrey lived in Elizabeth since moving from Illinois in 1993. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and helped the Elizabeth Fire Department with their record keeping. She enjoyed swimming, floating, doing puzzles, sewing, and making quilts.
ELIZABETH, AR
KOLR10 News

Heather Lewis says goodbye to KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it’s for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children. Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
whiterivernow.com

Batesville woman dies in Jackson County accident

A Batesville woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 69. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Shannah Lee Malone, 25, was southbound on Highway 69 in a 2006 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and into the oncoming traffic lane, colliding with a northbound 1996 GMC driven by Travis Gray Davis, 43, of Newport.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Man once arrested while soaking in hot tub sentenced to prison

A rural Mountain Home man who has been arrested in connection with the theft of vehicles from Arkansas and Missouri, five trailers in Missouri as well as with stealing items from the vehicles he took appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-two-year-old Jeremiah Dean Partee pled guilty to the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Gattis put on probation and will enter rehab facility

A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to drug-related charges and was put on probation for 120 months. Thirty-one-year-old Tommy Dwight Gattis will also enter a residential addiction treatment facility in Eureka Springs, according to his lawyers, Emily Reed of Mountain Home and Gray Dellinger of Melbourne.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

2 area fatal accidents reported Friday

Two fatal accidents were reported Friday in the area. Nineteen-year-old Thomas Bassham of Salem was killed in a one-vehicle accident during the morning hours in Fulton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Bassham was north of Salem on Arkansas Highway 395 when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree. The weather was cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the 6:51 a.m. accident.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Man charged in deaths of parents, another couple in Mountain View, Ark.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a man killed his parents and another women and her son in April in Mountain View. Donnie Trammell faces four counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm for the shooting deaths of William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, and Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Missing Ozark County family found safe

A family reported missing from Ozark County earlier this month has been found safe. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said in a Facebook post Wednesday the three have been located out of state and they are safe and healthy. Thirty-two-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles had...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Fire results in total loss to unoccupied structure near state line

Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. An unoccupied structure near the state line in Baxter County was a total loss after it caught fire late Thursday afternoon. A 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District spokesperson says the cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the spokesperson, the...
GAMALIEL, AR
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Quaint Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is a charming town in the Ozark Mountains, perfect for a weekend getaway. With beautiful scenery and a quaint, historic downtown, it’s no wonder that this town is a popular tourist destination. Eureka Springs is an excellent destination with lots of history, natural beauty, and exciting...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Earthquake reported in northern Marion County

A minor earthquake has been reported in northern Marion County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 6.9 miles southwest of Pontiac, Missouri Wednesday morning at 2:20. The location is 19.1 miles west-northwest of Mountain Home, 27.4 miles east-northeast of Harrison and 31.8 miles east-southeast of Branson.
MARION COUNTY, AR

