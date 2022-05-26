Karen A. Gott, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)

Mrs. Phyllis “Jean” Taylor, age 93 of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away May 25, 2022 in Mountain Home surrounded by family. She was born October 16, 1928 in Evansville, Indiana, to Garland and Eva (South) Morris. She met Joe Duane Taylor while in grade school and they married on August 20, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mountain Home.She was a Godly woman who made sure her daughters all went to church and knew Jesus Christ was their savior. She enjoyed doing ceramics, embroidery and working in the church kitchen. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments. She was able to travel the world with her husband Joe, who she shared 66 years with.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO