BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people inside a vehicle on St. Helena Island on Friday. Deputies say it happened at 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Seaside Road where two men and a woman reported they were shot by a male subject, who they are familiar with, while they were traveling in a vehicle.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO