Alert Issued For Missing Freeport Woman

Linda Feldman Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Have you seen her?

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman.

Linda Feldman, age 61, was last seen at her Freeport residence Monday, May 23 at 8:30 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is described by police as being 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with hazel eyes and white hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and tan shoes, according to police. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

