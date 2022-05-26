ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

More baby formula will soon hit store shelves, FDA says

By Khristopher J. Brooks
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of cans of baby formula will hit U.S. store shelves in the coming weeks and help ease a nationwide baby formula shortage, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Abbott Nutrition of Illinois plans to ship 300,000 cans of specialty formula, the FDA said Tuesday. But those supplies...

