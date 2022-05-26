ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen him? Deputies search for Orlando man missing for more than 6 months

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Bryan Vladek Hasel (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for more than 6 months.

Deputies said Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, was last seen at The Place at Alafaya Apartments on Nov. 15, 2021.

Hasel’s dad told deputies that he last saw him on Nov. 5, 2021, at their home near Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard.

Deputies said he is known to frequent restaurants and businesses on University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 407-836-4357.

©2022 Cox Media Group

