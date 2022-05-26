Richardson teen charged after bringing weapon and realistic-looking toy gun to school

A Richardson high schools tudent is up on charges after bringing what appeared to be a real firearm and a realistic-looking toy gun to campus at Berkner High School this week.

On Tuesday, reports say police were called about someone carrying a rifle near Berkner High School. Police swarmed to the campus and began searching.

Officials say they found the teenage boy they were looking for inside the building, but he had no weapons. However, in his car they found a weapon described by police as an "AK-47 style pistol." Also in the car was a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle. Orbeez are small gel-like pellets which while not fatal can cause injury if a victim is hit in the eye.

Police say the boy is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a gun-free school zone which is a State jail felony.

