ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson teen charged after bringing weapon and realistic-looking toy gun to school

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFhZP_0fr07mzY00

A Richardson high schools tudent is up on charges after bringing what appeared to be a real firearm and a realistic-looking toy gun to campus at Berkner High School this week.

On Tuesday, reports say police were called about someone carrying a rifle near Berkner High School. Police swarmed to the campus and began searching.

Officials say they found the teenage boy they were looking for inside the building, but he had no weapons. However, in his car they found a weapon described by police as an "AK-47 style pistol." Also in the car was a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle. Orbeez are small gel-like pellets which while not fatal can cause injury if a victim is hit in the eye.

Police say the boy is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a gun-free school zone which is a State jail felony.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Photo credit Audacy

Comments / 0

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richardson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department investigating Bay Hill Drive homicide

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a May 26 fatal shooting  in the 6000 block of Bay Hill Drive.Officers found the 35-year-old victim laying in a driveway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Based on the investigation, police said it appears the suspect(s) fired at the victim, who was also armed at the time, and then drove away from the location.This does not appear to be a random incident, police said. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing other evidence in the case, detectives believe this may be connected to a previous altercation between the victim, his associates, and another group.Detectives are currently following up on leads and working to identify the suspects.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Holly at (817) 459.5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Gun#School Zone#Free School#Berkner High School#State#Richardsontx Pd
KXII.com

Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning. Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped. Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Firearms dealer sentenced to 4 years for illegally selling guns

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A federally licensed firearms dealer has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was convicted for selling guns to unlicensed dealers for resale.Jonathan Ludlow, 48, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to make false statements on ATF forms as well was possession of an unregistered silencer. He was sentenced on May 27 by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor in Fort Worth."Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns out the wrong hands. Responsible licensed gun dealers are often the first line of defense in...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

AK-47 style pistol found in North Texas student’s car outside school

RICHARDSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas arrested a student after an AK-47 style pistol was allegedly found in the teen’s car in the school parking lot. Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Man arrested for road rage shooting in Keller

KELLER, Texas - Keller police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon. Eric Rojas has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. According to police, this happened near the entrance of a gym in the 1800 block of S. Main Street. Rojas is accused...
KELLER, TX
TheDailyBeast

Police Arrest Texas Student Who Brought Guns to High School the Day After the Uvalde Shooting

A student at a Richardson, Texas, high school was arrested Wednesday for carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone, the day after 19 children were murdered at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The student—whose name was not released due to his age—was seen walking toward Berkner High School late Wednesday morning with a rifle, prompting witnesses to call the police. Police found no weapons on the suspect but found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle when they searched his car, as the high school and its surrounding schools went into lockdown. The suspect was charged with illegally carrying weapons in a weapons-free zone, a felony, and taken to a state jail.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police trying to ID burglary suspect caught on camera

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in the 7400 block of Samuell Boulevard. The crime happened on April 18 around 9:00 p.m. It was then that the suspect broke the window to the victim's vehicle, took property from inside, and left in a white pickup.Anyone who has information about the burglary or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy