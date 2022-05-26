ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

The Rhode Home: Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket and NIROPE

By Will Gilbert
WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Rhode Home, we spoke with Chantell Arraial, Box Office Manager of Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Best Memorial Day Weekend Music and Events in Newport, RI

Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!. Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022. ▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.
ABC6.com

Lincoln fireworks celebration postponed

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Lincoln Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed due to weather concerns. The fireworks celebration will take place at 135 Old River Rd. on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Post Parade Celebration will...
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI

Run with the angels on June 11

If you are looking for a fun way to stay active while supporting great charities, you’ll want to register for the Angels Giving Back 5K Run/Walk on June 11. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 AM. Registration starts at 8:30 AM. 685 Greenville Ave, Johnston – One Citizens Bank...
JOHNSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Newport Mansion doors open once again

Starting Memorial Day weekend, The Preservation Society of Newport County will have more of its properties open than at any time since the autumn of 2019, before the COVID pandemic began. The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff and Green Animals Topiary Garden are open daily, including holidays, starting Friday,...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Get Burgers in Rhode Island

This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
BOSTON, MA
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Richmond, Rhode Island — May 28, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
RICHMOND, RI
Boston

State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nirope#The Rhode Home#Box Office#Nexstar Media Group#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
rinewstoday.com

Annual Plant Sale Saturday at Warwick’s Westbay Farm

The Westbay Farm, run by Steve Stycos, will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, May 28 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the farm: 1351 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI 02886. They have a wide variety of tomatoes, plus cucumbers, eggplants, and other vegetable starts for sale. They also have a selection of perennial and annual flowers. The sale is a major fundraiser for the farm operation, which supplies fresh produce to several food pantries throughout the local area.
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Finestkind sightings around town

It’s no secret that the movie “Finestkind” has been filming in Fairhaven and New Bedford for weeks now. They seem to be on schedule, and that means they should be wrapping up this week in Fairhaven. They will still be in the area, though, with plans to close the Fairhaven-New Bedford swing bridge for filming on Saturday, 6/4.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston

‘This Old House’ legend Norm Abram set to retire

The carpenter got his start restoring historic homes in Boston. A television legend is stepping away from the spotlight after more than 4 decades. Norm Abram, master carpenter for “This Old House,” is leaving the show and retiring, according to an announcement made last week. Abram is known...
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy