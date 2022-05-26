ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Weather Blog - A couple more bands of rain & then a big weekend warm-up

By Gary Lezak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis storm is not done with us yet! We are currently underneath the circulation of this cold core upper level low. Bands of rain have been rotating across the Kansas City region since Tuesday and there are a couple more bands forming that will affect us today, and then we can...

Brief morning shower, T-Storm; Then very windy, warm, partly cloudy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Dry for the rest of the holiday weekend after a brief morning shower, T-Storm today. Very windy, very warm and more humid. Cold front arrives Tuesday, increasing the chance of thunderstorms, decreasing temperatures. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Sunday: A few brief morning showers and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Weather Blog: Dry for 99.98% of the Memorial Day Weekend

We don't want rain on the Memorial Day weekend and we don't really need the rain. During the last 30 days we have seen around 200% of average rainfall south of I-70 around 115% of average north of I-70. The driest location are around Carrollton and Marshall Missouri. Those locations are 90-100% of average which is not too bad during the wettest weeks of the year.
CARROLLTON, MO
Great holiday weekend weather for pool in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. There is one chance of a brief shower early Saturday. The wind will pick up on Sunday with higher humidity. Tonight: It will be a great Friday Night In the Big Town. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Low: 58°. Saturday: A slight chance of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT!!!

On this Memorial Day weekend we once again regret the rising quotient of violence in Kansas City. Even worse and seemingly unlikely . . . KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF SPARKS GUNFIRE ON SATURDAY!!!. This is tragic for a lot of reasons but mostly because playing disc golf seems like one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCI Warning: Airport Ruined For Memorial Day

Some of our local politically engaged denizens believe that city hall basically scuttled KCI in order to force a yes vote for the new airport via social media slander. Whilst the old school buildings had their charms, there's no denying that the current state of the facility is outdated and frustrating.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Date Night Ideas: June

Drive-In Movie Day is June 6, and Kansas City is lucky enough to have two drive-ins in the area. Twin Drive-In, operated by B&B Theatres and located in Independence, and Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, KS. We have been to both locations, and each has its own unique feel. Twin Drive-In opens earlier in the evening and stays open later than Boulevard Drive-In, which is great for me as I prefer earlier showtimes. They also charge by the carload. Boulevard Drive-In charges per person and has a concession stand with snacks and drinks. Boulevard also has 4K-resolution digital projection, which is akin to a high-end, flat screen TV. Every weekend, Boulevard Drive-In hosts a Swap & Shop, too. So, whether you and your sweetheart want to just see a movie or do a little shopping as well, you have options for supporting your local drive-ins.
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Party in the streets of Lawrence

Friday night, buskers returned to downtown Lawrence, as did numerous art cars that will be part of the first Art Tougeau parade in years. The Art Tougeau celebration will reconvene at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the parade, which starts at noon in front of the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Recipe: Creamy cheesy corn dip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is in the FOX4 Kitchen with Kim Byrnes to show you this delicious dip to take to your next summer party. Not only does it taste great, but it only takes 20 minutes to make!. Ingredients. 2 tablespoons butter. 8 oz. cream...
KANSAS CITY, MO

