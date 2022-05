The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Wednesday announced more than $600 million in grants to New York for community planning and development activities. The city of Dunkirk will receive $433,400 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The city of Jamestown will get $1,144,000 in CDBG funding, along with $397,000 for HOME Investment Partnerships funding. The grants are part of $6.3 billion to U.S. states, local entities of government, and U.S. territories through HUD's Fiscal Year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO