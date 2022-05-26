ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

 3 days ago
A Mississippi man was sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography.

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that Javier Valenzuela, age 46, of Pascagoula, who was sentenced on May 16, 2022, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Valenzuela was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Valenzuela was ordered to pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100 and $3,000 in restitution. Valenzuela will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Valenzuela was arrested and federally indicted following two Cybertips from Facebook where images were being distributed. The Cybertips included images of very young children and were found within the contents of Valenzuela’s Facebook account. In an interview, Valenzuela admitted to distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

This case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

Valenzuela was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

