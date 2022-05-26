ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Ledger

SRC Foundation Golf Outing to be held July 29

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hbek_0fr05CTw00

CUBA — The 29th annual golf outing to benefit the Spoon River College Foundation will be held Friday, July 29 at Wee-Ma-Tuk Hills Country Club in rural Cuba. After lunch at 11 a.m., a shotgun start is set for noon.

“As things begin to feel more normal, we can’t help but be excited for this event,” said SRC Foundation Director Colin Davis. “Every dollar raised by the SRC Foundation is a dollar that can literally change a local student’s life and give young people in our area a chance to succeed.”

The golf outing committee is currently seeking individual and business sponsors, as well as golf teams to join in the festivities. Sponsorship levels start at $100 and go up to $1,000. Depending on the level, sponsors may receive free entry for one or more golfers, publicity for their business in event materials, onsite promotion of their business or organization at the event, and mention in local media.

Cost is $75 per golfer or $300 for a team of four, and best-ball/scramble format will be followed. The fee includes lunch, golf, cart, an SRC-themed gift, and the chance to compete to be the outing’s top team, as well as the opportunity to win prizes throughout the day on every hole.

“We know that our sponsors appreciate the benefits of sponsoring our outing and, in many cases, just believe in what we do and want to help our students,” said Davis. We’re in a unique position to partner together to help local students achieve their goals, and we’re very grateful for any business, individual, or organization that considers supporting us. For the golfers, it’s a fun day for a great cause.”

Team entry forms and sponsorship commitment forms are available by calling the SRC Foundation, (309) 649-6260 or by emailing colin.davis@src.edu. Sponsors and players can also sign up on the Foundation’s website at http://www.src.edu/foundation/Pages/golf.aspx.

Though the event began in 1994, the SRC Foundation Golf Outing has raised more than $300,000 for the Foundation since 2000 alone. Over the years, the SRC Foundation Golf Outing has helped to provide hardship grants, scholarships, facilities upgrades, support to extracurricular programs, and much more.

“We continue to receive hardship requests on a weekly basis, including a recent application from a student facing eviction,” said Davis. “Our food and supply pantries serve dozens of students regularly who aren’t sure where their next meal might come from. The current economic times hit community college students particularly hard. You can imagine the stress that comes from potentially having to decide whether to stay in school or to eat full rations or pay rent. Local support of the 29th annual SRC Foundation Golf Outing helps to solve these issues. We want to help more SRC students in more ways, but we can’t without your support.”

The mission of the SRC Foundation is to provide excellent educational opportunities at Spoon River College. The Foundation golf outing is the largest annual fundraising event for the SRC Foundation and is typically one of the best-attended outings of the summer.

“The SRC Foundation golf outing is always a great event,” said Davis. “It gives our donors a chance to have fun, network, and promote their businesses, all while helping local students, and we intend to make this year’s event another great day for our generous friends of the college.”

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisstate.edu

Parking for University faculty, staff, students during Bloomington Gold

Beginning Wednesday, June 8, 2022, preparations will begin for the Bloomington Gold car show that will run on campus June 10-11. . “This major event will impact parking in the west campus lots near Redbird Arena and Horton Fieldhouse, and north campus lots near the Bone Student Center,” said Associate Director of Parking and Transportation Adam Loscar.  “Several lots in these areas will be reserved exclusively for Bloomington Gold events, others will be posted as public parking for the events.” Loscar noted affected parking areas will be posted with the temporary changes. 
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Summer Camp Music Festival returns for 21st year amid muddy conditions

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer Camp Music Festival has returned to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe for its 21st year. More than 10,000 music lovers flocked to Chillicothe from all around the country, including Florida, Michigan, Kentucky and Colorado. They said they are here for good music and good vibes.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Src#Golf Cart#Spoon River College#Charity#Sports#The Src Foundation
hoiabc.com

Bloomington Police conduct inaugural walk and talk

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A community coming together and getting to know their local officers. This was the goal today behind Bloomington’s inaugural Walk and Talk. Four officers from the Command Unit along with Alderwoman Mollie Ward walked up and down West Monroe and Jefferson Street this afternoon...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Long-awaited cookie shop opens in the Levee District

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday is the day - Crumbl Cookies has opened in East Peoria’s Levee District. The store opened Friday at 8 a.m. - but you have until midnight Saturday morning to go there if you want to be part of their first day.
EAST PEORIA, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

There's a plan to transform Peoria's riverfront taking shape

Peoria's Riverfront Master Plan is getting some big updates. It's the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the long-term vision for Peoria's "front porch" has underwent a refresh. The city hired consulting firm Terra Engineering to draw up a master plan for the area in 2017. Public...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

FLASH BACK FRIDAY: What Peoria restaurant do you miss most?

(WMBD) — Do you have a favorite restaurant that no longer exists in the City of Peoria? We want to know what that restaurant is. The WMBD Digital Team is searching for the top five most missed restaurants based on the opinion of our readers/viewers. To kick the search into gear, we first want to hear from you!
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
NBC Chicago

IDPH Warns of Rabid Bats in 4 Illinois Counties

As summer approaches and the weather warms up, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of rabid animals, especially bats, as they become more active this time of year, a press release said. "IDPH has received reports of four rabid bats in the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Shooting Suspects In Streator Found In Peru

There was some commotion at Peru’s Olive Garden Thursday afternoon. Officers showed up at the restaurant and arrested suspects in a shots fired incident in Streator. Twenty-four-year-old Timothy Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa Shelton both Streator were arrested on a charge for reckless discharge of a firearm. The crime they’re...
STREATOR, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

597
Followers
581
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy