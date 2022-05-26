SRC Foundation Golf Outing to be held July 29

CUBA — The 29th annual golf outing to benefit the Spoon River College Foundation will be held Friday, July 29 at Wee-Ma-Tuk Hills Country Club in rural Cuba. After lunch at 11 a.m., a shotgun start is set for noon.

“As things begin to feel more normal, we can’t help but be excited for this event,” said SRC Foundation Director Colin Davis. “Every dollar raised by the SRC Foundation is a dollar that can literally change a local student’s life and give young people in our area a chance to succeed.”

The golf outing committee is currently seeking individual and business sponsors, as well as golf teams to join in the festivities. Sponsorship levels start at $100 and go up to $1,000. Depending on the level, sponsors may receive free entry for one or more golfers, publicity for their business in event materials, onsite promotion of their business or organization at the event, and mention in local media.

Cost is $75 per golfer or $300 for a team of four, and best-ball/scramble format will be followed. The fee includes lunch, golf, cart, an SRC-themed gift, and the chance to compete to be the outing’s top team, as well as the opportunity to win prizes throughout the day on every hole.

“We know that our sponsors appreciate the benefits of sponsoring our outing and, in many cases, just believe in what we do and want to help our students,” said Davis. We’re in a unique position to partner together to help local students achieve their goals, and we’re very grateful for any business, individual, or organization that considers supporting us. For the golfers, it’s a fun day for a great cause.”

Team entry forms and sponsorship commitment forms are available by calling the SRC Foundation, (309) 649-6260 or by emailing colin.davis@src.edu. Sponsors and players can also sign up on the Foundation’s website at http://www.src.edu/foundation/Pages/golf.aspx.

Though the event began in 1994, the SRC Foundation Golf Outing has raised more than $300,000 for the Foundation since 2000 alone. Over the years, the SRC Foundation Golf Outing has helped to provide hardship grants, scholarships, facilities upgrades, support to extracurricular programs, and much more.

“We continue to receive hardship requests on a weekly basis, including a recent application from a student facing eviction,” said Davis. “Our food and supply pantries serve dozens of students regularly who aren’t sure where their next meal might come from. The current economic times hit community college students particularly hard. You can imagine the stress that comes from potentially having to decide whether to stay in school or to eat full rations or pay rent. Local support of the 29th annual SRC Foundation Golf Outing helps to solve these issues. We want to help more SRC students in more ways, but we can’t without your support.”

The mission of the SRC Foundation is to provide excellent educational opportunities at Spoon River College. The Foundation golf outing is the largest annual fundraising event for the SRC Foundation and is typically one of the best-attended outings of the summer.

“The SRC Foundation golf outing is always a great event,” said Davis. “It gives our donors a chance to have fun, network, and promote their businesses, all while helping local students, and we intend to make this year’s event another great day for our generous friends of the college.”