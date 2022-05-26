What's open Memorial Day? Here's a list of pools, waterpark, stores, restaurants

LAFAYETTE and WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Many local public pools, water parks and other places perfect for summer fun open Memorial Day weekend. Here are the dates and locations of what's opening up this weekend:

Vinton Pool

Vinton Pool is located at Vinton Elementary School on Prairie Lane. It features a "beach-like entrance," according to lafayette.in.gov , as well as a double water slide, water geysers, large umbrellas and lap lanes.

General admission is $4 and free for children under 2 years of age, and $1.50 for general admission after 4 p.m. The rental rate for private pool parties is $250 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

Vinton Pool will open on Saturday, May 28.

Tropicanoe Cove

Tropicanoe Cove resides within Lafayette's Columbian Park with parking available near the corner of Main and Scott Streets. It features the Banana Peel tube slide, Cattail Crik, a children's water-play area and more.

Admission is $9 for those over 48 in and $7 for those shorter. Children 2 and under are free. For more information about admission fees, visit www.lafayette.in.gov/1597/Tropicanoe-Cove .

Tropicanoe Cove will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28.

Castaway Bay

Castaway Bay also features a beach-like entryway along with water basketball and a "bubble bench," according to its webpage . This family-friendly entertainment park is located within Armstrong Park on Beck Lane. Parking is available next to the facility.

General admission is $5, while children 2 and under are free. After 4 p.m., admission is $3. Season passes are available for purchase at Castaway Bay for $75 –with each additional pass costing $25 – which includes three admission passes to Tropicanoe Cove.

Castaway Bay will open on Saturday, May 28.

Municipal Pool

The West Lafayette Municipal Pool features three heated pools with 250,000-gallon capacity, according to its webpage . Also featured is a baby pool that measures less than 1 foot deep. The intermediate pool is 1.5 - 3 feet deep and the large pool is 3.5 to 12.5 feet deep with two diving boards.

Also included in the facility are three shade structures and multiple picnic areas.

Admission to the adult lap swim and public swimming are $5.00 and children under two are free.

The Municipal Pool will open Friday, May 27.

Restaurants and stores

As Memorial Day is a federal holiday, many public places will be closed. However, the following restaurants and stores have confirmed with that they will remain open on Monday, May 30. For exact holiday hours, check with the individual business.

Cracker Barrel

Bob Evans, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Country Café, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Denny's

IHOP, open 24 hours

Burger King, 6 a.m. - 12 a.m.

McDonald's

Steak 'n Shake

Christos New City Grill, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chick-fil-A

Sonic Drive-In

Panera Bread, 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Target

Walmart

