ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

What's open Memorial Day? Here's a list of pools, waterpark, stores, restaurants

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haQuA_0fr053ce00

LAFAYETTE and WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Many local public pools, water parks and other places perfect for summer fun open Memorial Day weekend. Here are the dates and locations of what's opening up this weekend:

Vinton Pool

Vinton Pool is located at Vinton Elementary School on Prairie Lane. It features a "beach-like entrance," according to lafayette.in.gov , as well as a double water slide, water geysers, large umbrellas and lap lanes.

General admission is $4 and free for children under 2 years of age, and $1.50 for general admission after 4 p.m. The rental rate for private pool parties is $250 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

Vinton Pool will open on Saturday, May 28.

Tropicanoe Cove

Tropicanoe Cove resides within Lafayette's Columbian Park with parking available near the corner of Main and Scott Streets. It features the Banana Peel tube slide, Cattail Crik, a children's water-play area and more.

Admission is $9 for those over 48 in and $7 for those shorter. Children 2 and under are free. For more information about admission fees, visit www.lafayette.in.gov/1597/Tropicanoe-Cove .

Tropicanoe Cove will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28.

Castaway Bay

Castaway Bay also features a beach-like entryway along with water basketball and a "bubble bench," according to its webpage . This family-friendly entertainment park is located within Armstrong Park on Beck Lane. Parking is available next to the facility.

General admission is $5, while children 2 and under are free. After 4 p.m., admission is $3. Season passes are available for purchase at Castaway Bay for $75 –with each additional pass costing $25 – which includes three admission passes to Tropicanoe Cove.

Castaway Bay will open on Saturday, May 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sSi5_0fr053ce00

Municipal Pool

The West Lafayette Municipal Pool features three heated pools with 250,000-gallon capacity, according to its webpage . Also featured is a baby pool that measures less than 1 foot deep. The intermediate pool is 1.5 - 3 feet deep and the large pool is 3.5 to 12.5 feet deep with two diving boards.

Also included in the facility are three shade structures and multiple picnic areas.

Admission to the adult lap swim and public swimming are $5.00 and children under two are free.

The Municipal Pool will open Friday, May 27.

Restaurants and stores

As Memorial Day is a federal holiday, many public places will be closed. However, the following restaurants and stores have confirmed with that they will remain open on Monday, May 30. For exact holiday hours, check with the individual business.

  • Cracker Barrel
  • Bob Evans, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • The Country Café, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Denny's
  • IHOP, open 24 hours
  • Burger King, 6 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • McDonald's
  • Steak 'n Shake
  • Christos New City Grill, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Sonic Drive-In
  • Panera Bread, 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Target
  • Walmart

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: What's open Memorial Day? Here's a list of pools, waterpark, stores, restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Lafayette Farmer's Market back in full swing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Historic Lafayette Farmer's Market also took place downtown Saturday morning. Attendees walked across Columbia, Main, and Ferry Streets and enjoyed several vendors from around the state of Indiana selling their fresh produce. Items for sale included garden flowers, baked goods, vegetables, fruits, honey, meats, and much more. Organic farmer Daniel Fagerstrom said that despite inflation, he's managed to keep his prices the same.
LAFAYETTE, IN
indyschild.com

Where to go White Water Rafting in Indiana

Did you know you can find white water rafting right here in Indiana? In the heart of downtown South Bend, rafters can experience the thrill of white water rafting in a unique urban setting at East Race Waterway. About The East Race Waterway. The East Race Waterway was the first...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Lifestyle
West Lafayette, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Four-lane section planned for Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A section of a busy road is expected to be widened from two to four lanes. The work will happen on Veterans Memorial Parkway from Sagamore Parkway to State Road 38. City Engineer Jeromy Grenard said the southern and eastern parts of Lafayette are growing rapidly. That includes residential and industrial developments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Tickets on sale for Divas of Gospel concert

After a two year pause because of the Pandemic, the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host their 12th Annual “Divas of Gospel” Concert on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary. Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said...
GARY, IN
WISH-TV

Naptown Hot Chicken’s 1st location features chicken covered in ‘drip’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Make room! A new hot chicken restaurant is coming to the city, and this one’s all about the “drip”!. According to the Naptown Hot Chicken website, “No dry chicken allowed, ever. Naptown Hot Chicken is bringing the drippiest tenders to town. With 6 levels of drip to pick from, you’re sure to drown in great taste.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Evie M.

Would you hike to see the "crying ghost" of Grouse Lake?

Grouse Lake in Sacramento Valley, Markleville, CAEnrico Blasutto Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. I miss living in California. It was the most amazing place to grow up. There is so much to see and do a lifetime won't get you through at all. Though as a kid I really couldn't care less, as an adult I've been thinking a lot about all the different haunted places we visited and I had no clue. One such place is Grouse Lake.
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Water Parks#Water Basketball#Waterpark#Vinton Pool Vinton Pool#Castaway Bay Castaway Bay
WLFI.com

WLPD plans to install license-plate-reading cameras

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Another local police department is close to adding license-plate-reading cameras throughout the community. West Lafayette Police Department on Tuesday will ask permission from the Board of Works to purchase three Flock Safety cameras at $2,500 each. As News reported, Lafayette Police Department said the cameras have helped the agency solve dozens of crimes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Burger King
buildingindiana.com

$39M Expansion Announced Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
ANDERSON, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

The Best Free Things to do in Indianapolis for Families

Find free activities and events around Indianapolis. Are you ready to plan an entire month of free activities? This monthly calendar is constantly updated with awesome free activities for you and your family. Free Museum Days. Did you know many museums around Indianapolis offer free admission on different dates throughout...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Dawson's on Main

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
SPEEDWAY, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert cancelled for southern Indiana teen

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled. The Columbus Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old female. Watts was missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

925
Followers
995
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy