State Rep. Gilliard writes to governor, requests special session to address gun violence

By Matt Dillane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State Representative Wendell Gilliard is requesting Governor Henry McMaster call members of the general assembly together to address "the recent increase in acts of gun violence around our state." On Wednesday, Gilliard wrote to the...

