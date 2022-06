Lauri and Mark Wierzbicki joined us to talk about the Dining out Against Domestic Violence” event that is taking place on June 8th. Mark says, “We have gotten great support from Western New York ever since this started. He says we were a little concerned coming out of the pandemic, the restaurant business, how are they doing, can they really handle this, but we started working with Jay Pascarella, and Lucia’s on the Lake and he got together with one of our board members, and they decided it was a good event to do and we started pulsing restaurants and everyone jumped on board and it is going to be June 8th and it is going to be really great.”

