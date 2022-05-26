Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q2 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST was soaring over 5% heading into its third-quarter financial results, set to print after the market closes on Thursday. When the membership-only big-box retailer printed its second-quarter results on March 3, the stock slid over 3% the following trading day to print a higher low and then continued north to reach an all-time high of 612.27 on April 19.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO