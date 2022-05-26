ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dollar Tree DLTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar Tree beat estimated...

