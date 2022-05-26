Recap: Destination XL Group Q1 Earnings

Destination XL Group DXLG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Destination XL Group beat estimated earnings by 122.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $16.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Destination XL Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.