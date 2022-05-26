ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Destination XL Group Q1 Earnings

Destination XL Group DXLG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Destination XL Group beat estimated earnings by 122.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $16.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Destination XL Group visit their earnings calendar here.

