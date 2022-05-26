ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Laverne Cox is getting her own Barbie doll

By Elise Solé
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate her 50th birthday on May 29, the Emmy-award winning actor and LGBTQ activist is honored with a Tribute Collection Barbie. Her doll is dressed in a red ball gown, a silver bodysuit and comes with accessories like high-heeled boots and silver earrings. “It’s been a dream for...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' exposes the way adult indifference harms children

American public discourse is obsessed with the safety of children, even as in practice we often appear uninterested in or actively hostile toward children. In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a law that claims to protect children from sexual discussions in classrooms, but in reality will help criminalize and stigmatize discussion of LGBT identities, and force queer children, and queer teachers, into the closet. In Chicago, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to a rash of shootings of children by imposing a curfew on teens — even though evidence shows curfews do not protect young people from violence, but can criminalize normal teen behavior by children of color. And nationwide, the right continues to claim that people need unrestricted access to guns to protect their families, even as completely unrestricted access to guns keeps leading to horrific school shootings.
TV SERIES
NBC News

Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to express her condolences 'as a mother'

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, that killed 19 children and two teachers. The duchess — who is mother to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months — took the trip "in a personal capacity as a mother" to offer her condolences and support in person, her spokesperson told NBC News.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Vera Wang
NBC News

Yara Shahidi is officially a Harvard graduate

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday — and marked the occasion with her proud parents. The 22-year-old actor’s father, Afshin, celebrated the special moment by sharing a selfie of the two together. In the snap, shared on Instagram, the graduate is wearing her black cap and gown with a stole draped over her shoulders.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NBC News

NBC News

370K+
Followers
46K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy