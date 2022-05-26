Deals and events for this Memorial Day in Randolph County

A handful of Memorial Day events are planned for Randolph County this coming Monday.

Starting Monday morning, members of the Randolph County Veterans' Council will spend the morning laying flags on veterans' graves at the Memorial Cemetery located at 4538 US 220, Asheboro. This event is scheduled for 9 a.m. and guests are encouraged to attend.

Later in the day, the Veterans' Council will hold a formal ceremony in front of the Historic Courthouse, at 4 p.m., on Worth Street.

Millstone Creek Orchards is planning to have a Memorial Day deal to celebrate both the holiday and the orchard's 18th year in business.

On Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Millstone Creek will lower its prices to $1 for many of its attractions, which include hayrides and a variety of apple cider treats, among other things.

Saturday's and Monday's celebrations will be held alongside another event, scheduled for Sunday, May 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., called Party at the Pond. A partnership between Millstone and the Randolph Partnership for Children, Party at the Pond is a music festival and low country boil fundraiser.

"This exciting event celebrates Millstone Creek Orchards’ 18 years in Randolph County, but it also highlights the incredible work of the Randolph Partnership for Children and the impact they have on the children and families in our County," reads information about Sunday's event.

The Band of Oz will be the headlining act while catering will be provided by the Black Lantern Tea Room and Bakery, on Sunday.

Event information can be found on their website