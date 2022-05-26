ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Deals and events for this Memorial Day in Randolph County

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDKf9_0fr02ZZc00

A handful of Memorial Day events are planned for Randolph County this coming Monday.

Starting Monday morning, members of the Randolph County Veterans' Council will spend the morning laying flags on veterans' graves at the Memorial Cemetery located at 4538 US 220, Asheboro. This event is scheduled for 9 a.m. and guests are encouraged to attend.

Later in the day, the Veterans' Council will hold a formal ceremony in front of the Historic Courthouse, at 4 p.m., on Worth Street.

Millstone Creek Orchards is planning to have a Memorial Day deal to celebrate both the holiday and the orchard's 18th year in business.

On Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Millstone Creek will lower its prices to $1 for many of its attractions, which include hayrides and a variety of apple cider treats, among other things.

Saturday's and Monday's celebrations will be held alongside another event, scheduled for Sunday, May 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., called Party at the Pond. A partnership between Millstone and the Randolph Partnership for Children, Party at the Pond is a music festival and low country boil fundraiser.

"This exciting event celebrates Millstone Creek Orchards’ 18 years in Randolph County, but it also highlights the incredible work of the Randolph Partnership for Children and the impact they have on the children and families in our County," reads information about Sunday's event.

The Band of Oz will be the headlining act while catering will be provided by the Black Lantern Tea Room and Bakery, on Sunday.

Event information can be found on their website

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Thomasville holds several events for Memorial Day weekend

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Memorial Day Parade is finally coming back in full force in Thomasville, for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said it's a great way to honor fallen veterans and their families. "Take a few hours out of a three day weekend just to honor...
THOMASVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Great Bend Park in Glencoe

Welcome back to “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County who is eager to learn more about where I live!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Here are some events happening on Memorial Day

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This holiday is usually observed on the last Monday in May. Though businesses are closed, it isn't just a day for cookouts. In observance of the holiday,...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County pools closed for Memorial Day weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Public pools in Guilford County will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to a press release. “The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin. The […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Randolph County, NC
Society
County
Randolph County, NC
Asheboro, NC
Government
Randolph County, NC
Government
Asheboro, NC
Society
chapelboro.com

Small Surprise Spotlight: Freehand Market in Saxapahaw

Welcome to the Small Surprise Spotlight, presented by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. We’re uncovering hidden gems in Alamance County that might be closer than you think!. This month’s feature is Freehand Market in the Historic Rivermill Village of Saxapahaw. Freehand Market is a woman-owned sustainable boutique with unique gifts and treasures. We recently caught up with Heather Seaman to learn more.
SAXAPAHAW, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Juneteenth events happening around the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It's also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It officially...
WFMY NEWS2

Pride Month events happening in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is recognized in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours on June 28, 1969 when the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, was raided by New York City police. The raid sparked a riot in a bar full of neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and customers, out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with the law enforcement outside of the bar.
randolphnewsnow.com

Archdale Field of Honor

Join us for the second annual Archdale Field of Honor, in memory of service members who are no longer with us. The goal is to display 100 American Flags from May 27 – June 3, 2022 (weather permitting). This display will be held at Creekside Park in the field beside the library.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Music Festival#The Veterans Council#The Historic Courthouse#Millstone Creek#The Band Of Oz
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

NC-119 Bypass opening to traffic ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The N.C. 119 Bypass in Alamance County is set to fully open to traffic just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The project moved N.C. 119 out of downtown Mebane, where it now consists of 3.5 miles of four-lane, median-divided roadway and 1.4 miles of two-lane road on the west side of the town. The project also reconstructed the Interstate 40/85 interchange with a diverging diamond design​.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Untreated sewage discharge enters Buffalo Creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There were two instances of untreated sewage discharge that entered Buffalo Creek in Greensboro on Thursday. One instance took place at 1022 Gregory Street, with 1,200 gallons of untreated wastewater discharging from a manhole for about an hour. The discharge was caused by an accumulation of rags in the sewer main. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WXII 12

What is the current average rent in Winston-Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Rents are rising at the fastest pace in decades from coast to coast. But what does it look like in Winston-Salem, North Carolina?. According to NBC News, a real estate research firm has reported a record 11.3 percent increase nationwide as of April. The giant spikes hit the South, where many moved post-pandemic, enticed by the warmer weather. Realtor Storrie Ferrel said pandemic supply chain problems have made a shrinking market even smaller.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Animal Services confirms they have custody of dogs found in ‘disturbing’ conditions at Jamestown home

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — After dozens of small dogs were found eating each other in “disturbing” scene at a Jamestown home, they’re now being cared for by Guilford County Animal Services. While investigating a noise complaint in Jamestown, Guilford County Animal Control and High Point Police found more than 20 dogs inside the backyard of […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

667
Followers
157
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy