Upton visits Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, visited the Abbott Nutrition infant formula facility in Sturgis, which is located in his district.

“Though temporary relief is arriving to help families, the solution to the formula shortage only can be found by getting the Abbott Nutrition facility approved and up and running again," Upton said in a press release. "I am glad progress has been made by the Abbott team, who are eager to get production of their vital formulas moving, and the FDA on the approval end. This crisis is one the federal government should have anticipated given the critical role played by the Sturgis facility in producing hypoallergenic and other formulas needed by families for their children and loved ones."

Upton said he was pleased to see the work Abbott has put in to get things running again.

“I was pleased to see firsthand today the hard work Abbott workers are doing to get the production lines running again and get formula back on our supermarket shelves," he said. "With the $28 million approved by Congress last week, hopefully the FDA will be able to resolve this crisis and ensure the safety of formula production sites here and abroad. I also look forward to participating in the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigation Subcommittee hearing on this issue, where I will encourage all involved to get ahead of these problems in the future and find solutions before they become crises.”