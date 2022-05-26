Nickmercs’ Net Worth in 2022

Valve themselves have seemingly leaked The International 2022 dates as they included a banner showing the event dates in their API. Valve has only recently revealed the location for TI11: The Suntec Arena in Singapore. However, Valve did not announce along with the tournament dates along with the venue. Hence, fans were left wondering when they should be looking to book their tickets to Asia. Based on last year’s dates, October to November would make the most sense, especially since there’s another Major coming this August. But Valve themselves, even without announcing anything, leaked the TI11 dates by adding a new banner on their API. The event and its banner have since then been picked up by third-party Dota 2 and esports websites that automatically scrounge source code data to uncover official dates based on game files. Hence, the banner leaked and showed that the dates for this year’s TI11 will be from October 14 to 29, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO