ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man arrested, charged in Pittsburgh shooting that killed teen, injured 2 others

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoLPC_0fr00sDj00
WPXI - Joseph Koller Joseph Koller, 20, has been arrested and charged in a triple shooting that left a teen dead in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood. (Allegheny County Jail)

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple shooting that left a teen dead in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood on May 9.

Public Safety officials said Joseph Koller, 20, of Sewickley, turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Koller is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The shooting happened on May 9 around 6:16 p.m. in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue.

Previous coverage: Teen killed, 2 injured after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

Police said Isaiah Dennis Anderson, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male who was shot in the upper body was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition and a female whose leg was grazed with a bullet is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Teen killed, 2 injured after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Child in critical condition after being run over while riding hoverboard in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was run over while riding her hoverboard Saturday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the intersection of 6th Street and Osborne Street in South Huntingdon Township for a “serious vehicle crash” around 7:17 p.m.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington residents charged after pound of suspected cocaine, weapons found in apartment

A man and woman from New Kensington face drug charges after police say they found about a pound of suspected cocaine and guns during a raid at an apartment late last month. New Kensington police worked with narcotics agent Wes Biricocchi from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force to serve a search warrant April 25 for an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington police seek info on car's driver

New Kensington police are seeking information about the driver of a car seen May 4 in the city. A social media post asked for information about a blue Honda Civic, seen outside of the New Kensington Denny’s on Tarentum Bridge Road (Route 366) around 5:30 a.m. on May 4.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Man facing charges connected to May shooting in Allentown

Charges have been filed in connection with a triple shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on May 9 that left a 17-year-old dead. Joseph Koller, 20, of Sewickley, is facing charges that include homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy, according to the criminal complaint. In the complaint, Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

12-Year-Old Seneca Girl Charged After Biting Her Mother

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details surrounding an incident involving a 12-year-old Seneca girl who allegedly bit her mother, causing serious bodily injury. Franklin-based State Police said the incident happened on May 24 in the 400 block of Meadow Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Through...
SENECA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy