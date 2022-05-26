Crews battling fire in West Glenville

WEST GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Crews began responding to a fire on Closson Road in West Glenville just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. As of 7:55 a.m., there were still flames bursting through the ceiling of what looked to be a two-story house.

The fire was so intense that crews were taken out of the house, forced to fight the blaze from outside. Water was still being put on the fire an hour and a half after the first call.

Crews reported that the fire was put out three hours after they arrived at the scene. It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire, or what the cause may have been.

